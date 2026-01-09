The Tab
The Stranger Things director finally has a decent explanation for where the Demogorgons went

The final fight makes 100x more sense now

One of the many, many issues which Stranger Things viewers had with the finale was with the Demogorgons. Although these monsters bothered our fav heroes all season, none were there during the final fight with the Mind Flayer and Vecna. Where did all the Demogorgons, Demodogs and Demobats go? Were they on holiday? Were they off sick with the superflu? Did they have to wait so long in-between Stranger Things seasons that they quit?

Stranger Things viewers came up with plenty of theories about where the Demogorgons went. The show’s creators, the Duffer brothers, did address the issue. They said the Demogorgons weren’t there because the Mind Flayer and Vecna didn’t expect the kids to attack him in The Abyss. This explanation makes zero sense, since both villains are literally mind readers. Plus, Vecna had plenty of time to summon them.

Thankfully, the director of the new Stranger Things documentary has finally given us a proper explanation for the missing Demogorgons. Her response makes a thousand times more sense. Martina Radwan told Variety that all the Stranger Things writers initially planned for there to be Demogorgons in the final battle.

She explained: “They were so sure about the Demogorgons in the final Abyss. Except Ross [Duffer] was like, ‘Mmm, maybe there’s some fatigue. Demogorgon fatigue.’ And Kate [Trefry] agreed.”

Apparently, the writers initially disagreed. Clearly, the writers eventually concluded that we’d seen plenty of the Demogorgons already, and they would prefer for the final fight to focus on other villains.

This explains why viewers couldn’t agree on the reason for the Demogorgons’ absence, and why the Duffer brothers’ comments in interviews didn’t make much sense. We weren’t missing a big plot point, or an important bit of lore. The creators had just had enough of them.

