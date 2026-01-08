The Tab
Stranger Things star reveals Vecna’s last words that were CUT, and it’s actually genius

Why is this way better than the actual ending?

Kieran Galpin

The ending of Stranger Things is still being heavily debated, in part due to the somewhat unsatisfying end to Vecna, the Mindflayer, and the Upside Down.

Despite being equipped with a single gun, some flammable liquid, and a few knives on sticks, the Stranger Things gang was able to effortlessly take down the gargantuan Mindflayer using nothing but the power of friendship. At the same time, Eleven was ragging Vecna around inside the Mindflayer’s body. The fight ended with Vecna, played by Jamie Campbell Bower, being impaled on a spike.

Stranger Things

Credit: Stranger Things

Before Vecna’s official ending in Stranger Things, the gang got flashbacks to all the trauma he’s caused them. We saw dead Barb once again, Will’s kidnapping back in season one, and when he showed Nancy a vision of the future. Moments later, as Vecna is choking on his own blood, Joyce triumphantly says, “You f*cked with the wrong family” while decapitating him.

Vecna’s last words were technically grunts and groans when he was fighting El, and then again, grunts and groans while he was choking on blood. Jamie Campbell Bower has now revealed the initial plan, and it would have been so much better.

Vecna’s original ending in Stranger Things was more desperate

While appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jamie Campbell Bower said they initially went in a different direction. As Joyce goes to cut off his head, Vecna was supposed to beg, “Please, don’t.”

“We tried it and it just didn’t work. It didn’t land,” he said, and so they went with the gurgling.

Here’s the thing: It would have been sick. We watched Will try to get through to him earlier in the episode, and while Vecna was an unapologetic villain, it would have been a final gut punch to see him in such a vulnerable state. A reminder that, underneath all the goo and tentacles, he was once a little boy who was warped by the MindFlayer. Was it a last-ditch attempt to manipulate them? Or had he finally started to question his actions?

One person pointed out on Twitter: “It probably would’ve landed really f**kin well if y’all had actually incorporated the play that tells his backstory.”

Another envisioned something like this: “In his last moments alive, the once-human Henry Creel peeks through the primordial husk that is Vecna and utters, ‘Joyce, no.’ To Joyce, nothing will heal the pain he caused to everyone in Hawkins, including her. With several fatal blows, she ends his life, the evil snuffed out.”

“That’s what you thought didnt land? Not anything else?” someone else questioned.

Some people were glad they changed it to gurgling sounds, so you win some, you lose some. I think it’s reasonable to say that people will be debating the Stranger Things finale for years to come.

Featured image credit: Netflix

