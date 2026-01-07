Finally! Ominous website drops juicy answers for those waiting on secret Stranger Things finale

2 hours ago

If you’ve heard of the Stranger Things conformity gate theory, which claims a secret finale will be released on Netflix on January 7, you might have seen people discussing a secret code, November61987, and multiple ominous countdown clocks on sites like NovemberSixthNineteenEightySeven.com

Born from the unsatisfactory ending to Stranger Things’ ten-year domination, the conformity gate theory saw people find so-called clues pointing to a secret final episode. Admittedly, the theory did carry some weight, but we’ve now arrived at January 7 with no new episode in sight.

As we wait for the day to pass, no doubt ushering in a new tsunami of backlash as the realisation sets in, people decoded a “secret code” from the Duffer brothers that led them to a creepy clock.

CHAT

If you go to https://t.co/DOLynbU3XS and read the top of the UI Its says Vecna Lives #conformitygate #StrangerThings5 — YBIB (@YouBoysInBlue__) January 6, 2026

It all started when a Twitter user claimed there was Morse code behind Robin in some of her final Stranger Things scenes. It translated to “U DID NOT STOP ME”, which many interpreted as a message from Vecna. Upon further digging, people found two websites: November61987.com and novembersixthnineteeneightyseven.com. As we know, that was a central date in Stranger Things.

It’s reasonable to say the internet collectively lost its sh*t.

“What about http://november61987.com #conformitygate ITS HAPPENING???” one person said.

Another wrote: “Either counting down the greatest plot twist in history or the diagnosis of schizophrenia https://november61987.com.”

There have been updates on the November61987 Stranger Things website

On the November61987.com website, which is allegedly teasing the final of Stranger Things, the countdown clock is still ongoing. All in red and black, very much the Stranger Things colours, the clock also bears the words “Do you believe?”

At the time of writing, it’s down to 14 hours, 57 minutes, and 59 seconds.

There’s movement on Novembersixthnineteeneightyseven.com as well

Things went a different direction on the NovemberSixthNineteenEightySeven.com Stranger Things website, because the countdown has already run its course.

Upon finishing, it shared this brutal message for the rabid Stranger Things fans: “Just because it got posted on TikTok doesn’t mean it’s true [clown emoji]. Now go outside and touch some grass.”

Look, I’m not here to squash dreams or upset people – because I, too, would like a Stranger Things finale redo – but realistically it’s just not going to happen. If they were dropping a super secret episode, it would have surely released in the morning?

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Netflix