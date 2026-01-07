The Tab
Stranger THings

Finally! Ominous website drops juicy answers for those waiting on secret Stranger Things finale

People found a secret code, and a message read ‘Vecna lives’

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

If you’ve heard of the Stranger Things conformity gate theory, which claims a secret finale will be released on Netflix on January 7, you might have seen people discussing a secret code, November61987, and multiple ominous countdown clocks on sites like NovemberSixthNineteenEightySeven.com

Born from the unsatisfactory ending to Stranger Things’ ten-year domination, the conformity gate theory saw people find so-called clues pointing to a secret final episode. Admittedly, the theory did carry some weight, but we’ve now arrived at January 7 with no new episode in sight.

As we wait for the day to pass, no doubt ushering in a new tsunami of backlash as the realisation sets in, people decoded a “secret code” from the Duffer brothers that led them to a creepy clock.

It all started when a Twitter user claimed there was Morse code behind Robin in some of her final Stranger Things scenes. It translated to “U DID NOT STOP ME”, which many interpreted as a message from Vecna. Upon further digging, people found two websites: November61987.com and novembersixthnineteeneightyseven.com. As we know, that was a central date in Stranger Things.

It’s reasonable to say the internet collectively lost its sh*t.

“What about http://november61987.com #conformitygate ITS HAPPENING???” one person said.

Another wrote: “Either counting down the greatest plot twist in history or the diagnosis of schizophrenia https://november61987.com.”

There have been updates on the November61987 Stranger Things website

NovemberSixthNineteenEightySeven.com

On the November61987.com website, which is allegedly teasing the final of Stranger Things, the countdown clock is still ongoing. All in red and black, very much the Stranger Things colours, the clock also bears the words “Do you believe?”

At the time of writing, it’s down to 14 hours, 57 minutes, and 59 seconds.

Most Read

I film my straight boyfriend sleeping with other men, and I see no problem with it

BEavo's mum

Sorry in advance: Here are all the unhinged pics and clips of Beavo’s mum on OnlyFans

The Traitors schedule has shifted again, so here’s the full timetable for series four

There’s movement on Novembersixthnineteeneightyseven.com as well

NovemberSixthNineteenEightySeven.com

Things went a different direction on the NovemberSixthNineteenEightySeven.com Stranger Things website, because the countdown has already run its course.

Upon finishing, it shared this brutal message for the rabid Stranger Things fans: “Just because it got posted on TikTok doesn’t mean it’s true [clown emoji]. Now go outside and touch some grass.”

Look, I’m not here to squash dreams or upset people – because I, too, would like a Stranger Things finale redo – but realistically it’s just not going to happen. If they were dropping a super secret episode, it would have surely released in the morning?

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Netflix

More on: Netflix Stranger Things Viral
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

This hilarious ‘touch grass’ rug is for the guys and girlies who haven’t been outside since June

It's giving 'I've got my life together and what'

EXTRA

Read Next

Stranger Things kill main characters

Stranger Things creators reveal the infuriating reason they didn’t kill off any main characters

Stranger Things secret episode nine

I’m convinced, so here are MORE clues that prove real Stranger Things finale is tomorrow

stranger things new content the documentary then the braodway play 2026

All the Stranger Things content coming in 2026 to fill the abyss in your life after S5

Latest

Actress for Max’s mum in Stranger Things reveals shocking reason she was CUT from show

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She even filmed a hospital scene that never aired

Geordie Shore

I’m sorry, 35k women? Male celebs with the highest body counts make Bonnie Blue look like a nun

Kieran Galpin

Forget a black book, these celebs have got black Excel documents

‘It won’t be the same’: Millie reflects on what All Stars will be like without Liam in the villa

Hayley Soen

She admitted she’d consider getting back with him if he was a bombshell

stranger things cast millie bobby brown sadie sink and er dustin

Millie Bobby Brown and the Stranger Things cast spill on Eleven’s fate, and I’m not okay

Claudia Cox

Millie said ‘it all ends’ for Eleven…

Jesy Nelson shares emotional update from hospital after revealing twins will ‘never walk’

Ellissa Bain

They’ve been diagnosed with a rare genetic condition

Wait, is this video of Vecna actor proof a Stranger Things secret episode drops today?!

Hebe Hancock

It better be true

Ashley Tisdale

As Hilary Duff’s hubby drags Ashley Tisdale, here’s all the juicy drama in the ‘toxic mum group’

Kieran Galpin

He called the High School Musical star ‘self obsessed and tone deaf’

Stranger Things creators Conformity Gate

Stranger Things creators already addressed ‘multiple endings’ theory amid conformity gate chaos

Suchismita Ghosh

The ‘secret episode nine’ is supposed to release today, 7 January

A ‘leaked’ Stranger Things episode nine intro is all over TikTok on conformity gate day

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘I’m choosing to believe this’

Full inquest date set for ‘unnatural’ death of teenager on Nottingham Trent campus

Liz Burton

Krystian Butler passed away in student accommodation

Actress for Max’s mum in Stranger Things reveals shocking reason she was CUT from show

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She even filmed a hospital scene that never aired

Geordie Shore

I’m sorry, 35k women? Male celebs with the highest body counts make Bonnie Blue look like a nun

Kieran Galpin

Forget a black book, these celebs have got black Excel documents

‘It won’t be the same’: Millie reflects on what All Stars will be like without Liam in the villa

Hayley Soen

She admitted she’d consider getting back with him if he was a bombshell

stranger things cast millie bobby brown sadie sink and er dustin

Millie Bobby Brown and the Stranger Things cast spill on Eleven’s fate, and I’m not okay

Claudia Cox

Millie said ‘it all ends’ for Eleven…

Jesy Nelson shares emotional update from hospital after revealing twins will ‘never walk’

Ellissa Bain

They’ve been diagnosed with a rare genetic condition

Wait, is this video of Vecna actor proof a Stranger Things secret episode drops today?!

Hebe Hancock

It better be true

Ashley Tisdale

As Hilary Duff’s hubby drags Ashley Tisdale, here’s all the juicy drama in the ‘toxic mum group’

Kieran Galpin

He called the High School Musical star ‘self obsessed and tone deaf’

Stranger Things creators Conformity Gate

Stranger Things creators already addressed ‘multiple endings’ theory amid conformity gate chaos

Suchismita Ghosh

The ‘secret episode nine’ is supposed to release today, 7 January

A ‘leaked’ Stranger Things episode nine intro is all over TikTok on conformity gate day

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘I’m choosing to believe this’

Full inquest date set for ‘unnatural’ death of teenager on Nottingham Trent campus

Liz Burton

Krystian Butler passed away in student accommodation