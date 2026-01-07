Millie Bobby Brown and the Stranger Things cast spill on Eleven’s fate, and I’m not okay

1 hour ago

Stranger Things viewers had to wait nine years for the finale, and now it seems they’ll be arguing about it for another nine years. The official line from the show’s creators is that the viewer should decide whether Eleven dies or not. However, Millie Bobby Brown and the Stranger Things cast are speaking more and more about Eleven’s fate.

Millie Bobby Brown, Sadie Sink and Gaten Matarazzo have given away more details about Eleven’s ending. I’m afraid Millie Bobby Brown’s comments don’t bode well for die-hard Mileven believers.

Millie Bobby Brown says ‘it all ends’ for Eleven

The Duffer brothers (who created Stranger Things) claim that out of the whole cast, only they and Millie Bobby Brown know precisely what happened to Eleven. Matt Duffer said on the Happy Sad Confused podcast: “She’s not going to tell you, either. Don’t waste your time. She’s sworn to secrecy.”

Millie Bobby Brown hasn’t detailed exactly what this secret is. Sozzles. However, she has now opened up about Eleven’s ending. Her comments hint at which way

Erm, so Millie Bobby Brown seems to really like the idea of Eleven sacrificing herself. Apparently she wanted Eleven to stay in the Upside Down for a “very long time”. She thought it was “beautiful and cathartic”. Millie explained: “I just think it’s incredibly important that it all ends for her, and the suffering and the pain end…. It’s very new to me because I think I know there’s finality in it.”

Erm, this sounds to me like she considers Eleven’s fate in Stranger Things season five to be pretty final. Either Eleven is dead, or she’s completely vanished. It doesn’t sound as if Millie considers it possible for Eleven to contact anybody from Hawkins again.

She continued: “As a young girl, I couldn’t find my inner voice, and I could relate to Eleven in that way. I think this season she is able to find her voice and make a decision that’s far greater than any she’s ever made before.”

Millie Bobby Brown didn’t completely shut down Mike’s theory that Eleven could have faked her death. She said: “I kind of love that ending, that there is just such a bigger purpose to Kali’s powers. Everything has a purpose, and everything is there for a reason.”

Sadie Sink thinks Eleven is dead

Jimmy Fallon quizzed her about Eleven’s ending. Sadie Sink said: “I think she’s dead, yeah. Is that, like, a hot take or something?

“I think Mike’s story is one last story. Then they say goodbye to childhood, but that is one final tale… it is a coping thing.”

Sadie Sink reckons the ending is “stronger” if Eleven does die.

Gaten Matarazzo thinks lots of Mike’s stories are real

In the very last scene of Stranger Things, Mike narrates what endings all the characters could have. We see little clips of these futures, including the possibility that Eleven is hiking by some waterfalls. Stranger Things viewers keep arguing about the truthfulness of these clips. If the shots of the other characters depict their actual futures and not just what Mike is imagining, then does that mean the shot of Eleven is also real?

Thankfully, a vital Stranger Things cast member has addressed this debate about Eleven’s ending. Gaten (aka Dustin) told Polygon: “I think it’s a very clear-cut description of what’s followed in the coming years for the characters. I don’t know where Lucas and Max ended up going to school, but it seems like maybe they took a gap year and just decided to spend some time together to get Max used to being back into the world.

“Whether Eleven is alive or not, that’s a more subjective take. Whatever works for you. Whatever makes you feel better. If you want to look at what she sacrificed and live with that, you’re fully entitled to. And if you want to hope that she’s still there, you’re fully entitled to.”

