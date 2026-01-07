Actress for Max’s mum in Stranger Things reveals shocking reason she was CUT from show

7 mins ago

The actress who played Max’s mum in Stranger Things from seasons two to four has just shared the reason she was left out of the show, and she’s thrown major shade at the production team.

Jennifer Marshall was first introduced to the Stranger Things world in season two, as Max’s mum, Susan Hargrove. She was pretty heavily featured in seasons two and three, but only had a small part in season four. She’s opened up about this time, revealing that she was actually battling cancer during the filming for season four and was working through her treatment.

Lots of people pointed out her huge absence in the final season of Stranger Things, especially considering Max’s coma in the hospital. Jennifer made it clear it wasn’t her choice to miss the finale in an Instagram post shared on 2nd January.

“What kind of mother isn’t there for her child when she’s in the hospital?” the caption said. She encouraged viewers to leave theories in the comments to try to explain this plot hole.

The 44-year-old actress then posted a follow-up to clarify where she was during filming and to call out the production team behind Stranger Things.

“I had cancer, I get it. But I was in remission during the shooting of season five. Shooting would have helped me obtain my health insurance through the union. Maybe they had too many characters, I don’t know, but obviously Susan Hargrove is THE WORST MOTHER EVER LMAO,” the Instagram caption said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Marshall (@jenn13jenn13)

One commenter said they expected a scene between Susan and Max in the hospital at some point in the season, and Jennifer replied that it had actually been filmed.

“We shot one! I think the writers were afraid I’d die, so they omitted it? I don’t know,” she replied.

She’s since clarified that this scene was shot during season four, but that hasn’t stopped people from being outraged and demanding that the unreleased footage be shared.

The Duffer Brothers haven’t yet publicly responded to these claims.

The Tab has reached out to Netflix for comment.

Featured image credit: Netflix