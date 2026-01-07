The Tab

A ‘leaked’ Stranger Things episode nine intro is all over TikTok on conformity gate day

‘I’m choosing to believe this’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

There are loads of theories that a secret episode nine of Stranger Things is coming on 7th January, and this “leaked” intro going around on TikTok has people convinced that “conformity gate” is real.

The huge season finale of Stranger Things came out a week ago, after almost a decade since the series started. Viewers were very split on the episode, and it left many questions open to interpretation, like whether Eleven actually dies or the fate of the other people stuck in the Upside Down.

Credit: Netflix

Because of this, and lots of other “clues“, a theory called “conformity gate” has gone viral, leading people to believe a secret ninth episode of Stranger Things is coming on 7th January – today. Both Netflix and the Duffer Brothers have ignored these theories, which lots of people think is further proof that it’s real.

Now, someone on TikTok has uploaded a “leaked” intro from the secret ninth episode. The intro had the classic Stranger Things episode-title format and is called “The Trance of Mike Wheeler.” It has text on the screen that says “Do Not Share” and “Property of Netflix, January 7 2026”.

@robuxdebtcollecto

Footage of season 5 episode 9 #strangerthings #fyp #fakeending #conformitygate #episode9

♬ original sound – CrashoutCracker

“I can basically guarantee y’all this is real, I found it from a leaked folder from the Duffer Brothers in a secret Stranger Things leaker Discord that have predicted multiple things in vol 1 and 2,” the original poster said.

The comments are super split on whether they actually believe this intro is real.

“If this is fake can you just make the full episode? I’d donate and I’m sure others would too 😭,” said one person.

“Conformity gate is real but fake evidence like this just waters down our real evidence,” said another commenter.

The reactions are even more brutal on X, where a screenshot of this TikTok has been spread.

“There’s absolutely no way people believe in this,” one reply said.

Still, lots of people are holding on to the hope to get to see their favourite characters in one more episode that answers all the questions left after the season five finale.

The Tab has reached out to Netflix for comment.

Featured image credit: Netflix

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
