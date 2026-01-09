People think this Winona Ryder comment is a serious dig at co-star Millie Bobby Brown

2 hours ago

With Stranger Things officially wrapped, people are convinced that Winona Ryder, the queen of 90s cinema, has some choice words for her Gen Z co-stars, specifically Millie Bobby Brown. If you thought the Upside Down was the only source of drama for the cast, think again.

Winona has been getting very candid about the generational gap on set. Speaking to Esquire and the Los Angeles Times, Ryder complained that some of her “junior colleagues” lack curiosity about film history.

“I’ve gone from being the youngest person on set to being the oldest,” she said. “I don’t mean to sound so hopeless. There are a few that are just not interested in movies. Like, the first thing they say is, ‘How long is it?’”

Winona, who made her debut at 14, revealed she “almost wept” with joy when Jenna Ortega referenced a 1964 Soviet-Cuban film. She also praised Finn Wolfhard for being obsessed with 70s icon Elliott Gould.

Why everyone thinks she’s talking about Millie

Winona didn’t name names, but people have receipts. Previously, Millie Bobby Brown went viral for an interview where she admitted she… well, she doesn’t really do movies.

“People come up to me and say, ‘You should definitely watch this movie, it would change your life,’” Millie said. “I’m like, ‘How long do I have to sit there for?’ Because my brain and I don’t even like sitting for my own movies.”

The phrasing is almost identical. Winona complains about young actors asking “How long is it?” and Millie’s main gripe with cinema is… exactly that. Coincidence? I think not.

It’s not the first time Winona has faced ‘feud’ rumours

Just a few weeks ago, TikTok and X were flooded with theories that Winona had a “grudge” against Priah Ferguson (who plays Erica Sinclair in Stranger Things).

The rumours claimed Winona asked the Duffer brothers for fewer scenes with Priah because she supposedly found Priah’s Instagram posts “too revealing”. While there was no concrete evidence for this, it’s added fuel to the fire that Winona might not love her younger co-stars.

Either way, the Stranger Things wrap party must have been very interesting.

