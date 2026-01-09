The Tab

People think this Winona Ryder comment is a serious dig at co-star Millie Bobby Brown

It’s too much of a coincidence

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

With Stranger Things officially wrapped, people are convinced that Winona Ryder, the queen of 90s cinema, has some choice words for her Gen Z co-stars, specifically Millie Bobby Brown. If you thought the Upside Down was the only source of drama for the cast, think again.

Winona has been getting very candid about the generational gap on set. Speaking to Esquire and the Los Angeles Times, Ryder complained that some of her “junior colleagues” lack curiosity about film history.

Netflix

“I’ve gone from being the youngest person on set to being the oldest,” she said. “I don’t mean to sound so hopeless. There are a few that are just not interested in movies. Like, the first thing they say is, ‘How long is it?’”

Winona, who made her debut at 14, revealed she “almost wept” with joy when Jenna Ortega referenced a 1964 Soviet-Cuban film. She also praised Finn Wolfhard for being obsessed with 70s icon Elliott Gould.

Why everyone thinks she’s talking about Millie

J Mayer/Shutterstock

Winona didn’t name names, but people have receipts. Previously, Millie Bobby Brown went viral for an interview where she admitted she… well, she doesn’t really do movies.

“People come up to me and say, ‘You should definitely watch this movie, it would change your life,’” Millie said. “I’m like, ‘How long do I have to sit there for?’ Because my brain and I don’t even like sitting for my own movies.”

The phrasing is almost identical. Winona complains about young actors asking “How long is it?” and Millie’s main gripe with cinema is… exactly that. Coincidence? I think not.

It’s not the first time Winona has faced ‘feud’ rumours

 Just a few weeks ago, TikTok and X were flooded with theories that Winona had a “grudge” against Priah Ferguson (who plays Erica Sinclair in Stranger Things).

The rumours claimed Winona asked the Duffer brothers for fewer scenes with Priah because she supposedly found Priah’s Instagram posts “too revealing”. While there was no concrete evidence for this, it’s added fuel to the fire that Winona might not love her younger co-stars.

Either way, the Stranger Things wrap party must have been very interesting.

University of St Andrews receives new £950,000 to decarbonise New College buildings

Samuel McFarland

The sum seeks to boost the university’s pursuit of carbon neutrality within the next nine years

Obnoxiously funny but under appreciated? The Newcastle Tab needs a new Social Media Editor

Francesca Eke

Applications close at 23:59 on 15th January 2026

I got my little sister to join OnlyFans with me and we’ve paid off our parents’ mortgage

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They’ve made millions combined

birmingham pink sky

Debunked: This is exactly why the sky turned bright pink in Birmingham last night

Cassandra Fong

West Midlands residents were left stunned

Wrapped Tesco Clubcard Unpacked 2025

How to get your Tesco Wrapped 2025 and see the meal deal you didn’t mean to buy so many times

Suchismita Ghosh

Your lunch habits are about to be exposed

stranger things finale and a demogorgon

The Stranger Things director finally has a decent explanation for where the Demogorgons went

Claudia Cox

The final fight makes 100x more sense now

The Traitors 2026 rich list: Their salaries show who really doesn’t need the prize money

Hebe Hancock

I’m actually really surprised

Russell Crowe

Russell Crowe had badass seven-word response as someone predicted Oscar nomination for Nuremberg

LeoVegas

The New Zealand icon might be onto something

faraaz traitors

Meet Faraaz Noor, the cheeky Newcastle University grad and youngest player on The Traitors

Francesca Eke

He’s already got 16k followers on TikTok

Eggplant

Strapped. Loaded. Prosthetic: Six celebs who used shockingly convincing fakery for spicy scenes

Kieran Galpin

What’s a few extra inches from the makeup department?

