Here’s which Bruno Mars song your first year Exeter Uni hall is, based on vibes

With the new year having arrived, and jokes about 2026 being the new “2016” circulating, Bruno Mars has taken it one step further and transported us back in time.

With the release of his new single “I Just Might” (an absolute banger, might I add), and the upcoming release of his new album, I feel like I’m back in the glory days of “24K Magic” and “The Lazy Song”.

So, with all that in mind… I bet you’re desperately wondering which Bruno Mars song you are based on your Exeter Uni accommodation. If so, you’ve come to the right place.

Holland Hall – That’s What I Like

With it’s population being (stereotypically) private and boarding school students, Holland Hall fits into the song’s world of affluence. It’s easy to imagine a Holland Hall resident with “gold jewellery shining so bright”. Let’s not lie, they probably do have a “condo in Manhattan” and a “beach house in Miami,” even if its their parents.

New Laf – I Just Might

Known as the party accommodation, New Laf fits Bruno’s new song perfectly. The lyric “It would break my heart […] If I find out you can’t move” inspired this pairing the most. Lafrowda girlies certainly know how to boogie all night long!

Rowe House – Count on Me

Everyone I’ve met who has lived in Rowe House has described it as having a very homely feel. The close-knit bond between flatmates embodies the message of “Count on Me” – “I’ll be there, cause that’s what friends are supposed to do, oh yeah.”

Old Laf – Locked out of Heaven

Ignoring the actual meaning of the song, residents of Old Laf can sometimes feel “locked out of heaven” when comparing their living conditions to the better ones in other halls. With dated facilities and smaller living areas, modern kitchens and spacious rooms can feel out of reach. At least you’re all in it together x

East Park – Talking to the Moon

As a past East Park resident, I’m slightly biased, but I loved my accom. East Park, being higher up, has such beautiful views overlooking green landscapes. Behind the accom, there’s a hill where you can watch the sunset, stargaze, or “talk to the moon”.

Birks Grange – The Lazy Song

Now, I’m not at all suggesting Birks residents are lazy. If anything, they’re the opposite. The only reason I pair them with “The Lazy Song” is because, if I had to trek up Cardiac Hill every single day, I’d probably feel pretty lazy and just want to stay in and skip my lecture.

Duryard – Runaway Baby

Being in the middle of nowhere, I can easily imagine Duryard residents accidentally missing their alarm and having to run extra far to make it to their lessons. Or, in another sense, running away from your accommodation because no one’s coming to your pres. It’s just too far away… sorry guys.

