Here’s which upcoming 2026 film you are, based on your Exeter degree

2 hours ago

As 2025 draws to a close, we all begin to cast our minds towards the future year. With new events, new schedules, and new promises, many are looking forward to starting afresh.

One thing that we can already tell for 2026 is that it will be an incredibly exciting year for film releases. So, what better way to preface this than to discuss: Which film are you, based on your subject at Exeter University?

As any Exeter student will know, your degree has an indelible impact on your character. How could it not? It’s something that we choose to devote three or four years to. Taking time, energy and a lot of money to come out an almost expert in your field of study.

What better way to commemorate this defining devotion than to decide which new film most closely aligns with your degree choice.

1. Classics: The Odyssey

Perhaps the most anticipated film release of the year; no one is more excited for Nolan’s adaptation of The Odyssey than Exeter’s beloved classics students. Countless hours spent decrypting ancient Greek epics has prepared these students to sit for three hours and watch what I think we can safely assume will be a visual masterpiece.

2. English: Wuthering Heights

Emerald Fennel’s new adaptation of the classic Brontë novel “Wuthering Heights” is to be released in February 2026. It would be wrong if I were to not ascribe this film to English students. Besides this film being based on a book I can guarantee almost every English student has read. The yearning tragedy of this story reflects the chronic over-thinkers and deep feelers that English students tend to be.

Where else will you find an English student but within the world of the misty Yorkshire moors. Our Exeter English students can even replicate it on the misty moorland of Dartmoor. If pathetic fallacy was a film, it would be this one. With a cast including Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie, the English student watching this film can romanticise their imagined future with either one of the incredibly gorgeous stars. It’s safe to say that this film will be iconic, almost as iconic as Exeter’s English students (totally not biased).

3. Maths: The Hunger Games – Sunrise on the Reaping

This greatly anticipated release can only be attributed to the maths students. Maths, a subject that is full of numbers and graphs and statistics is, quite frankly, terrifying. One could say dystopian. I can only imagine that for maths students, decoding the wild strings of numbers they are confronted with is not dissimilar to the battles in the arena.

As this film is a prequel, consider a maths degree the prequel to a career in maths. I can only wish good luck to the tributes from our own district of Exeter; may the odds be ever in your favour.

4. Law: Mercy

Following a detective on trial against an AI judge, this film may depict the future of court trials for our current budding lawyers. This trial is full of drama, as a man is accused of murdering his wife. Precisely the kind of drama our beloved law students thrive on. With a depiction of AI dominating the court room, I personally recommend that current law students watch this film, as it may even depict their future.

5. Finance: The Devil Wears Prada 2

Perhaps a shocking pick for our finance and economic students. But if you think about it, it’s perfect. This sequel represents finance students in a way that no other film could. What better to suit Exeter’s quarter zip wearing LinkedIn warriors than the world of Miranda Priestely and high-end fashion.

The way that you must work tirelessly to make the big bucks is reminiscent of the protagonist’s struggle for success. However, as this is a sequel, I can only hope that this film will depict the future of wealth and power that you finance students strive for, you divas.

6. Computer Science: 28 Years Later – The Bone Temple

Zombies, diseases, demons. No, it’s not your average Exeter computer science classroom, but the description of the new sequel to 28 Years later. This new release is designated to computer science students because who else would thrive in a zombie horror apocalypse? They’ve already got the video game practice down, so this would only be translating skills already acquired into real life.

With extensive coding assignments and scarce job prospects, computer science students are already fighting off zombies at every turn. Just make sure you don’t spend too long at the desk and turn into one yourself.

7. Engineering: Star Wars – The Mandalorian and Grogu

Yet another addition to the bounteous cinematic world of Star Wars, this new release is suited to Exeter’s engineering students. I can almost guarantee that these students have been, at least at one point in their life, inspired by this film series. With great spaceships, battles, and out of this world weapons.

If you took up engineering with the hopes of creating your very own light-sabre, don’t give up yet. You may need it one day to fight off other candidates for that job position. This film will be fun, wacky and potentially slightly overdone. All adjectives that could be used to describe your typical Exeter engineering student.

And for more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Exeter Tab on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.