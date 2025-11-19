The Tab

Here’s your Christmas movie based on your Exeter degree

A festive guide to what your degree really says about you

Cristina Ferrin

The Christmas season is officially here, which means two things: Forum Hill is now a wind tunnel of pain, and you’ve definitely earned an evening of pretending deadlines don’t exist.

But with so many films to pick from, what should you watch? Easy – just let your degree choose for you. Whether you’re buried under cases, coursework, or your own questionable life decisions, there’s a Christmas movie that captures your exact academic energy (for better or for worse).

Law – The Polar Express

A classic, but also deeply unsettling – much like the degree itself, actually.

The uncanny, soulless animation reflects the dead-eyed stare of law students during exam season – present, upright, technically alive, but spiritually on the next train home.

Geography – Home Alone

Geography is one of those subjects everyone did in primary school, but somehow you stuck with it and turned it into a degree – so naturally, Home Alone is your movie.

You assure us that you “could survive being left alone for a week” and honestly? You probably could. Between your map skills, your “I went hiking once” confidence, and your ability to identify glacial features at parties, Kevin McCallister is basically your king.

Politics – Love Actually

Let’s be honest: Hugh Grant dancing around Downing Street chemically altered your brain at age 13, and that’s why you chose politics.

The film’s 47 overlapping storylines also mirror your degree perfectly: Chaotic, romanticised, and filled with people making wildly unrealistic decisions.

Psychology – Last Christmas

Cute, festive, but slightly emotionally devastating – your whole brand.

You can’t watch Emma Thompson for 10 minutes without diagnosing three attachment styles and a maladaptive coping mechanism. This movie gives you endless material to psychoanalyse, and you love it.

Econ – The Nightmare Before Christmas

This degree is a hellscape of graphs, incentives, and “why is this module compulsory?”

The film’s entire plot hinges on catastrophic economic decision-making, which resonates deeply. Jack Skellington trying to run Christmas with zero understanding of supply, demand, or basic logic? An Econ group project.

English – A Christmas Carol

Of course, English students get a Dickens adaptation.

You’ve read it, analysed it, over-analysed it, and will confidently point out every difference between the book and the film to anyone within a two-metre radius. This is your time to shine – a seasonal flex.

Sports Science – The Holiday

You’re probably from Surrey or somewhere within striking distance of a Waitrose.

You insist the cosy cottage from the film looks exactly like your hometown (it doesn’t, but nobody else has been, so you get away with it). Still, it fits – wholesome, romantic, and full of people going on long walks

Biology – Elf

After months of labs, dissections, and lectures that start at 8:30am for no good reason, you deserve joy.

Elf is pure serotonin – a break from the relentless STEM grind. Buddy the Elf embodies the chaotic optimism you need to survive another term of practical’s.

Downs and dirty: Couple caught enjoying a little more than the scenery on the Downs

Ellen Paterson

Taking scaring the freshers to a whole new level

Is that actually Tom Read Wilson’s real voice on I’m A Celeb?! An investigation

Ellissa Bain

He can’t talk like that all the time

wicked for good ariana grande glinda magic

The actual reason Glinda can suddenly do magic in the ending of Wicked: For Good, spelled out

Claudia Cox

I did not expect it to get this deep

Wild comment I’m A Celeb’s Angry Ginge made about Saka resurfaces, and TikTok is in shock

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Why did he say that?

Big Brother UK 2025 drama

One week on from the final, all the Big Brother UK 2025 drama that’s STILL kicking off

Harrison Brocklehurst

Of COURSE Caroline is kicking off on social media

Here’s six ways to feel the Christmas spirit at uni as a young ‘adult’

Amy Bainbridge

Don’t let this crowded time of year stop you from enjoying the festive season

Photos of the Wicked cast before and after the films show their drastic transformations

Ellissa Bain

They look so different

Drag Race UK season seven dragged

Drag Race UK season seven is getting absolutely dragged for being the worst season ever

Harrison Brocklehurst

People are furious for this one reason, and the latest elimination is the last straw

wicked for good timeline elphaba fiyero glinda

How many years later is Wicked: For Good set? The confusifying timeline, explained

Claudia Cox

There are so many flashbacks within flashbacks

Every I’m A Celeb contestant who has tragically died since their time on the show

Hebe Hancock

One was forced to leave after fears he would die during filming

