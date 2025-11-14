Here’s your ultimate Exeter survival kit to fight the winter blues

When the sun sets before your 4pm seminar, motivation drops faster than your attendance

52 mins ago

When the clocks go back and daylight disappears before dinner, motivation often disappears with it.

The cold season creeps in until, out of nowhere, you walk into a lecture under muted sunlight and walk out into wintry darkness, the streets below glowing faintly with lamplight.

Apart from the rush of students spilling out of lecture theatres and a few trekking up Forum Hill to the Sports Park, campus suddenly feels still – almost too quiet.

For many students, winter at Exeter is a slow fade from the golden glow of Welcome Week to dim afternoons, endless deadlines and that creeping sense of homesickness. But with a few practical changes, it is possible to find rhythm again and make the season your own. Here’s how to survive winter at Exeter with your sanity (and sleep schedule) intact.

1. Recognise what’s really happening

The first step is to recognise what is happening: Winter blues aren’t laziness.

They are signals that your body is reacting to shorter days, disrupted sleep and extra stress, and if you’re anything like me, this is not helped by a completely messed up circadian rhythm only a trip to the other side of the world could fix.

You might feel slower, skip a formative because you “don’t have time,” or start isolating. That’s normal but not inevitable. Once you have noticed it, you can then build small systems to bring warmth, light and structure back.

2. Anchor yourself with routine

Start with the basics: Sleep, food, and movement. Getting eight hours of sleep may feel like a luxury, but it’s essential if you want to stay energised throughout long days and consistently push through the short daylight hours.

Sticking to a schedule for movement and meal prepping also helps you feel more in control. This is usually where motivation fades and routine has to carry you. The more invested you become in your routines, the easier the climb back to a sense of normalcy feels.

After a few “setbacks” in uni work like a missed formative, lecture or seminar, catching up can be a particularly daunting task. Productivity hacks may be the last thing you want to hear, but for the sake of completeness: Time block your study sessions at the time when you focus best, not when guilt kicks.

Ideally, make use of campus spaces to help you stay on track, not just your room or shared kitchen. Study at the top level of the Forum Library for silent productivity, book a group study room in the Law Library or Amory for intentional group discussions or Devonshire House if you need a lively background hum.

If you work during term time, as many of us do, some structure will keep the chaos in check. Write out your shift patterns, class times and training sessions so they don’t blend into one big blur. Whether you work in retail, do mentoring work or something in between, consistency keeps burnout at bay.

3. Rebuild community in small doses

When it’s cold and dark, the easiest thing to lose is connection; you don’t need to host a massive social to feel grounded

A coffee date at the Forum Kitchen after a lecture, a Tuesday night out bowling at Tenpin or a walk through the Cathedral Green works wonders.

Despite the quaint city’s simple geographical blueprint, Exeter becomes home to thousands of students because of its cosy sense of community and quiet, scenic rhythm.

So if you’re far from home, especially international students or anyone from warmer climates, lean into Exeter’s calm charm by taking a slow walk down the Quay, breathing in the Devon air and reminding yourself that you belong here too.

4. Look after your body

Unfortunately, getting ill at uni in winter is a common experience, but staying run-down doesn’t have to be. Keep hydrated, eat full meals and don’t skip your medication if you’re on any.

Move regularly, whether that’s gym sessions at the Sports Park, team sports or even a brisk hill walk up Streatham. Once your body feels balanced, your mind follows.

There are many sports clubs and societies to choose from, so try something random and new, like padel or rock climbing. This will help keep you clear-minded and well on track to fighting those winter blues.

5. Know where your support is

If things feel heavy, it’s best to reach out early. Your pastoral tutor, the Wellbeing team and even the Students’ Guild can connect you with the right support.

Academically, if there’s content you are really struggling with, don’t beat yourself up – office hours are not just for grades; they’re for guidance too.

If you need community beyond academics, societies and volunteering are built-in support networks waiting to be tapped.

6. Make time to breathe

Exeter rewards quiet moments. Architecture feeds the soul so walk past the Cathedral, cross the Iron Bridge at sunset or find stillness by the River Exe. Those small pauses refill what the term slowly drains.

Winter doesn’t need to be endured. A little warmth, rhythm and a few grounded routines can turn it into a season of quiet strength, leaving you ready for spring.