Explained: Here’s what ‘365’ buttons actually means all over TikTok

It all kicked off from one person’s TikTok comment

30 mins ago

Now that 67 has started to die down, I actually thought I’d escaped seeing ambiguous numbers all over my feed. Turns out, I couldn’t have been more wrong. Enter: the “365 buttons” TikTok craze.

The new viral phrase is taking over everyone’s feeds, but unlike 67, this time there’s an actual meaning behind it. If you’re wondering why everyone is suddenly banging on about buttons, here’s everything we know about it so far.

How did the 365 buttons TikTok phrase come about?

It all started with a TikTok about rebranding yourself in 2026. People in the comments started discussing their strategies and sharing tips for self-improvement in the new year.

But things got interesting when a girl called Tamara (@flylikeadove) commented something very unique.

She said: “I’m getting 365 buttons, one for each day because I want to do more stuff and I’m scared of time so I want to be more conscious of it”.

This naturally prompted confusion from other users, with one person asking the obvious question: “What is 365 buttons?”.

Tamara replied saying “One for every day”, to which another person commented: “Yes queen, but wdym buttons? Like to wear?”.

So she finally clarified: “Just to have to see how quick days pass and to remind myself that time passes and I just have fun and to do a lot of stuff”.

But this explanation was not enough for everyone, with one person reiterating: “What are you doing with the buttons everyday is what they’re asking. Are you putting them in a jar, are you wearing them??”.

That is when things got heated, with Tamara angrily hitting back: “Hey so it actually only has to make sense to me for me to do it and I don’t feel like explaining it to anyone else”.

Pretty iconic, if you ask me.

So what does 365 buttons really mean?

Since the original comment exchange took place, “365 buttons” has blown up on social media, with people taking it to represent being mindful of the time passing.

As one TikTok user (@fruitgurl777) explains it, if Tamara has 365 buttons in a jar, “every day she takes a button from the full jar and puts it in the empty jar until the year is over and the empty jar is full. She’s doing button instead of calendar”.

Essentially, it’s a visual representation of the year going by.

People have also pointed out just how “brat” Tamara’s response to the confused commenters was. As a result, her quotes are being circulated across the internet on a green background, formatted to look like the cover of Charli xcx’s hit album.

So if you spot an out-of-context meme about “365 buttons” or Tamara, now you don’t have to be so confused.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image via TikTok @martina_calvi_@_kayleereed@miraculous.alibug