Deadlines got you down? Cheer yourself up with one of these relaxing walks in Exeter

3 hours ago

As deadline season fast approaches, many Exeter students are starting to feel the pressure.

For many people, deadline season can be incredibly overwhelming, and for good reason. The pressures of essays, exams and trying to keep up with lectures and content can often feel like it’s too much.

It’s important to make sure that you take care of yourself when you’ve got a lot of things on your plate. One of my favourite was to destress is to go on a walk. Walking helps to clear your mind, whilst also being good for the body.

Luckily Exeter is perfectly located within the beautiful Devon countryside, giving many places to destress, that aren’t too far from home!

The Quay

One of my personal favourite parts of Exeter is the Quay. As a coastal town girly, if I start to miss the sea, I go straight down to the Quay and feel like I’m back home. From the Quayside, there is a beautiful walk along the river which can take you all the way to Exmouth! It’s also a perfect opportunity for a bike ride if you’re feeling adventurous.

If you want to escape the sometimes overstimulating and crowded aspects of the main city, the Quay is an ideal pocket of Exeter that transports you to a seaside town.

Don’t fancy a longer walk? No worries. You can stay closer to the quay and explore the independent cafes and shops. A personal favourite of mine is Sundays, they have great coffee and bagels!

Reed Pond

Reed Pond, nestled right next to Streatham Campus makes for an ideal spot for a peaceful study break. Right next to the grounds for Reed Hall, you could incorporate this walk into a study sesh at the Reed Hall cafe.

Reed Pond has beautiful natural scenery, and a path around it perfect for a short walk. Populated with dragonflies, fish and sometimes kingfishers.

Being so close to campus, this makes a perfect post-lecture or library session walk. Try sitting on one of the benches next to the pond with a good book, or an especially good playlist, it’ll have you feeling less stressed in no time.

Belvidere Meadows

Just behind East Park, Belvidere Meadows are another great place close to campus to go for a destress walk. The steeply sloping fields give way to a great view of the vast Devon countryside. Perfect for a sunset walk, picnic or a place to stop and rest.

This is especially convenient for students living on campus in student accommodation. After walking for five minutes, you can escape the pressures of uni life and have a splendid view of the rolling Devonshire hills.

Dartmoor

For the more intrepid walkers, try venturing outside of Exeter to visit this breathtaking national park. Just a train journey away from Exeter is Okehampton, a lovely little village sandwiched in the expansive moors. You can walk from the train station and explore Dartmoor. This is a hike that will really immerse you in nature.

Make sure to be careful if planning to go to Dartmoor; plan your route ahead of time and have plenty of supples. As daylight time dwindles make sure to plan any hikes in accordance with daylight hours. Getting lost on those moors in the dark does not sound like fun.

But aside from any dangers, this is a gorgeous area of Devon that is so vast you can never get bored of visiting. Whether on your hike you encounter a highland cow or climb one of the many Tors, it is bound to distract you form any university related anxieties.

It is an absolute must see for any Exeter student. So kill two birds with one stone and relieve your stresses whilst ticking something off your bucket list.

Whatever you do, don’t be afraid to get out and explore! Not only does walking have amazing benefits for mental health, it also allows you to become more familiar with a new area, so you can feel more at home in Exeter.