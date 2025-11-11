The Tab

Craving comfort food? Here are six places to go for a Sunday roast in Exeter

The ultimate student guide to Exeter’s best roasts – because hangovers need heroes

Cristina Ferrin

Exeter takes its roasts seriously – and honestly, who can blame us? When the weather’s grim (most weeks), a giant Yorkshire pudding and a plate of roast potatoes the size of your head is basically a public service.

Luckily, the city is packed with cosy pubs, riverside hideaways, and brunch-to-cocktails spots that transform into roast havens every Sunday.

Whether you want something budget-friendly, somewhere to take your parents, or a roast so fancy it deserves its own Instagram post, here are the best places in Exeter to get your fix.

Disclaimer: The pictures aren’t the roasts from these spots – they just look tasty.

Artigiano – £16-£17.95

A versatile and fun space that is both a high-quality coffee and brunch spot and a stylish wine bar with cocktails and live music at night.

Artigiano also offers a cosy and affordable roast dinner right in the heart of town, perfect if you want a hangover cure just a short walk into town.

Arcadia – £18.50-£22

A newer addition to Exeter’s food scene, Arcadia opened earlier this year and it offers one of the best roasts along with a great selection of cocktails, all tucked behind the infamous Timepiece.

The vibe is modern, warm, and slightly hidden, great for groups, roasts with a side of cocktails, and anyone who likes discovering new spots before everyone else does.

Old Firehouse – £10-£20

The city’s most iconic student pub may be known for its giant pizzas, but the roast deserves its own fan club. Firelit, rustic, and always busy, this place fills up fast – book for a guaranteed hearty meal.

Expect great portions, proper cosy pub food, and the kind of ambience that makes you want to curl up and hibernate. Great for people who love a classic roast in a proper old-pub setting.

The Fat Pig – £16-£18.50

A hidden gem just off Fore Street, The Fat Pig is the definition of a neighbourhood pub.

Their Sunday roasts are hearty, homemade, and genuinely good value – plus the space itself is warm, slightly quirky, and full of local regulars.

It’s the perfect spot for when you want something less ‘city centre chaos’ and more cosy Sunday with excellent gravy. Great for couples and anyone who wants a roast that feels home-cooked.

Crave – £45-£80 (to share)

For when you want to treat yourself to a fancier meal, Crave is all about high-quality food and massive sharing platters that feel like a celebration.

It’s on the pricier side, but it’s the roast you book when your family is visiting or when you want to convince your friends you’re very sophisticated.

Enjoy it inside their warm, stylish interior or out on the terrace overlooking the quay – genuinely one of the nicest spots to eat in Exeter. Great for special occasions, groups, dates, and anyone who loves a bougie roast moment.

Mill on the Exe – £17.25-£20.50

A riverside spot that feels miles away from the city centre even though it’s only a short walk. Mill on the Exe serves great comfort food with crispy Yorkshires, slow-cooked meats, and sides that make you need a nap afterwards (in a good way).

The view of the water makes everything feel extra peaceful – a great option if you want a slower, quieter Sunday. Great for long lazy lunches, families, and people who love a scenic plate of food.

selling sunset cast season nine feud insta

The rises in Insta followers prove who Selling Sunset viewers think won each major feud

Claudia Cox

Chelsea really triumphed

Celebrities met dating apps

Who knew? These are all the vibey celebrities who actually met on dating apps

Suchismita Ghosh

Because even the rich and famous have to swipe right sometimes

Uni of Manchester warns students about ‘racist’ Charles Dickens over 1851 essay

Jessica Owen

The warning was sent to students on a specific English Literature module

Pluribus Zosia villain

The actress who plays the most mysterious character in Pluribus explains who she really is

Harrison Brocklehurst

Zosia is the wildest character on TV right now

‘Pits of hell’: What the state of behind the scenes at Selling Sunset is *really* like right now

Hayley Soen

‘It’s not the show I signed up for’

Here’s exactly how to do that adorable AI puppy trend where you’re surrounded by dogs

Ellissa Bain

Literally obsessed

Student group forms in solidarity with Lancaster University strike action

Erin Malik

The Lancaster Student Solidarity group have released a statement on the Action Short Of Strike

Max Whelan

Hot criminal launches OnlyFans after hilarious response to his arresting officer goes viral

Kieran Galpin

He really put the mug in mugshot, but he’s charging more than Lily Phillips

‘I just think he’s metro’: Annie from Love Is Blind talks speculation on Nick’s sexuality

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She even adressed the ‘size queen’ comment

‘She’s so miserable’: Bre brutally rips into Chrishell after announcing she’s quit Selling Sunset

Hayley Soen

‘Irrelevant to my life’

