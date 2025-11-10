The Tab

Get ready! Exeter’s beloved Christmas market is returning soon for 2025

And this year, it’s “bigger, brighter and more magical than ever”

Lauren Adams | News

Right in the heart of Exeter, outside the famous cathedral, Devon’s biggest Christmas market is set to make its return very soon.

The market is set to return on Thursday, 20th November, all the way until Friday, 19th December 2025.

Open daily, the market will feature over 100 chalets offering a variety of Christmassy food, drinks, and charming artisan shops, all “bigger, brighter and more magical than ever”.

Can you think of a better way to celebrate Christmas in Exeter?

What can you find there?

Some of the small businesses you’ll find include homeware, jewellery, clothing, arts and crafts, chocolates, sweets, farm shops and much more. You name it, you’ll find it at the Christmas market.

And there’s the incredible food stalls (my personal favourite part). You’ll find every type of food imaginable there, including Thai, churros, pizza, Greek, vegan burgers, German sausages, and plenty of sweet treats.

In addition to all that shopping, there are countless public events and activities to participate in: Go and see the Cathedral Choir singing carols, watch West End singers and bands sing live by candlelight, take part in quizzes, and a lot more.

And you can’t forget the iconic Cathedral Tavern right out front of the cathedral, with plenty of fun and Christmassy drinks as well as all your usuals.

One thing’s for sure, you’ll never run out of things to do here. It’s the perfect way to celebrate Christmas, do some gift shopping, all while supporting local businesses.

To plan your visit, or just have a nose at this year’s fabulous stalls, you can visit their website.

Also making its return this year is Exeter’s Winter Wonderland in Northenhay Gardens. This is open from Friday, 21st November, up until Sunday, 28th December, and there you’ll find Santa’s Grotto, ice skating, a fun fair, and even more food and drink!

And for more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Exeter Tab on InstagramTikTok, and Facebook.

