The Tab

University of Bristol professor honoured in King’s New Years Honours

A University of Bristol engineering professor has been recognised in the King’s New Years Honours list of 2025

Katy Bright | News

A University of Bristol professor was honoured in the King’s New Years Honors list.

Professor of water and environmental engineering in the School of Civil, Aerospace and Design Engineering Nicholas Howden has been awarded an MBE. His research on the impact of agriculture on water quality has made an incredible contribution to water management.

Nicholas Howden told BristolLive: ‘I’m deeply honoured to have been appointed MBE in the King’s New Year Honours. I’ve been privileged to work alongside committed colleagues, volunteers, and practitioners across the water and environmental sector, and I see this honour as a reflection of that collective effort.’

Nicholas studied civil engineering at Durham University, and completed a PhD at London’s Imperial College. In 2010, Howden joined the University of Bristol. He began by running the MSc in Water and Environmental Management, and was both the Graduate Dean and Faculty Education Director between 2018 and 2022.

“I have been fortunate to work across a variety of water and environmental fields in both academia and industry around the world, experiencing different disciplinary and cultural approaches, and to appreciate the importance of personal and collective knowledge and skills.”

Nicholas continued to tell BristolLive why his research is important, and hopes that by receiving this MBE, everyone will begin to realise its necessity. He added: “Water management matters because it sits right at the intersection of people, places, and nature. Whether it’s improving water quality, managing flood and drought risk, or restoring catchments and habitats, the work is increasingly complex — and that makes professional learning and development more important than ever.”

Most Read

OnlyFans father and son duo

Father who does OnlyFans with his son explains why they do it, and it honestly just gets worse

Chappell Roan

‘F**king loser’: One of the Stranger Things cast just dragged Chappell Roan, and people are angry

OnlyFans sons and fathers

Meet the fathers who are actually choosing to make OnlyFans content with their real-life sons

Ian Craddock, the Head of the School of Civil, Aerospace and Design Engineering at the University of Bristol, said: “Water quality is a pressing issue for all of us, hugely exacerbated by climate change. Nicholas has been at the forefront of attracting and developing the talented professionals that the UK and the world urgently need to address future societal challenges.”

Nicholas served as a trustee of the Field Studies Council and the Chartered Institution of Water and Environmental Management (CIWEM) since 2020. He now Chairs CIWEM’s Professional Standards Committee, assessing professional applications for professionals in the field.

He said: “‘Through CIWEM, I’ve been proud to play a part in strengthening professional standards, supporting lifelong learning, and helping create pathways that welcome and develop talent from a wider range of backgrounds.”

Katy Bright | News
RECOMMENDED READ

This hilarious ‘touch grass’ rug is for the guys and girlies who haven’t been outside since June

It's giving 'I've got my life together and what'

EXTRA

Read Next

Petition launched following deaths in Bristol Harbour

Wills Memorial Building tower tours raise £50,000 for Bristol Children’s Hospital charity

Popular historian and broadcaster receives honorary degree from Bristol Uni

Latest

University of Bristol professor honoured in King’s New Years Honours

Katy Bright

A University of Bristol engineering professor has been recognised in the King’s New Years Honours list of 2025

Why you should try Dry January as a Bristol Student (and how to do it)

Chrissy Flannery

Hangovers are out in 2026, sober pubbing and clubbing is IN

The fall of the skinny scarf: Six predictions for Edinburgh in 2026

Khushi Parekh

Do not ask me for the lottery numbers x

The Evil Influencer completely leaves out Jodi and Ruby’s secret ‘intimate relationship’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

The alleged details are in Shari’s memoir

Seka

Dad who films his wife and daughter’s OnlyFans reveals the diabolical reason he does it

Kieran Galpin

Does this count as a family run business?

The full process of what actually happens when someone dies on a plane is so chilling

Ellissa Bain

It’s way more common than you think

Sydney Sweeney has already spoken out about a The Housemaid sequel, and I am not okay

Hebe Hancock

I need one NOW

Dean Byrne

All the dirty details of the dad who does OnlyFans with teen son, and why he looks so familiar

Kieran Galpin

His son got a ringlight in his stocking this year

These before and after pictures show the drastic transformation JoJo Siwa has had in 2025

Ellissa Bain

Her whole vibe has completely changed

All the sneaky hidden evidence in Stranger Things that proves Will and Vecna are one

Hebe Hancock

I missed all of these

University of Bristol professor honoured in King’s New Years Honours

Katy Bright

A University of Bristol engineering professor has been recognised in the King’s New Years Honours list of 2025

Why you should try Dry January as a Bristol Student (and how to do it)

Chrissy Flannery

Hangovers are out in 2026, sober pubbing and clubbing is IN

The fall of the skinny scarf: Six predictions for Edinburgh in 2026

Khushi Parekh

Do not ask me for the lottery numbers x

The Evil Influencer completely leaves out Jodi and Ruby’s secret ‘intimate relationship’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

The alleged details are in Shari’s memoir

Seka

Dad who films his wife and daughter’s OnlyFans reveals the diabolical reason he does it

Kieran Galpin

Does this count as a family run business?

The full process of what actually happens when someone dies on a plane is so chilling

Ellissa Bain

It’s way more common than you think

Sydney Sweeney has already spoken out about a The Housemaid sequel, and I am not okay

Hebe Hancock

I need one NOW

Dean Byrne

All the dirty details of the dad who does OnlyFans with teen son, and why he looks so familiar

Kieran Galpin

His son got a ringlight in his stocking this year

These before and after pictures show the drastic transformation JoJo Siwa has had in 2025

Ellissa Bain

Her whole vibe has completely changed

All the sneaky hidden evidence in Stranger Things that proves Will and Vecna are one

Hebe Hancock

I missed all of these