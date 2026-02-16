‘We celebrate the misfits’: Selina Mosinski and the creators of Nottingham’s Charity Shop Sue

The Nottingham Tab sat down with the team behind the viral mockumentary series

2 hours ago

Last week, I had the exciting chance to chat with Selina Mosinski, the face behind Charity Shop Sue, as well as the show’s creators, Stuart Edwards, Timothy and Matthew Chesney from Dead Sweet TV.

In the iconic mockumentary show, Selina stars as a self appointed manager of charity shop “Sec*hand Chances”, set in Bulwell, Nottingham.

Since the series’ original release in 2019, Sue has become a beloved icon, especially within the LGBTQ+ community, with her distinctive charm and chaotic persona making her a viral sensation.

Sue is a strong-headed, power hungry but hilarious manager, often saying to customers what real retail workers wish they could.

The series follows her as she invites a cameraman to film the shops everyday goings on in attempt to improve the shops prospects and boost her own image.

Selina has also had multiple media and TV appearances such as on Rue Pauls Drag Race, Strictly Come Dancing and in an episode of another Nottingham legend GK Barry’s podcast Saving Grace.

As part of a Valentine’s Day campaign, Selina starred as Dr Lurve in Dr Pepper’s new project, #TryMoreWeird, promoting the return of Dr Pepper Cherry Crush and encouraging people to embrace their weird side while ditching boring dating.

The interview was a great chance to peel back the curtain on Charity Shop Sue by talking to Selina out of character, as well as creators Matthew and Timothy Chesney, who provided interesting insight into the production and development of the character and show.

How much of yourself did you bring to the character of Sue?

Talking about the inspiration behind Sue, Selina revealed: “A reference I was given for my character was hotel manager Eileen Downey from Hotel Adelphi, so that retail customer service came massively from her.

“I used to work at House of Fraser, but I wasn’t like Sue and was often late with people having to cover for me, whereas Sue is such a control freak, I’m a bit lazy.”

According to the show’s creators, Sue’s inspiration was based off Nottingham women and matriarchs, who they believe are underrepresented on TV, as well as members of their own families.

Do you see any of yourself in Sue?

“I’m not like Sue at all, but we do share some things”, Selina admitted.

“I’m working class and Midlands working class based. I just love what she embodies, like a lot of the women in my family embody that. So whether that comes out of me, not in the same way as Sue, I really admire so many things about her.

“A lot of the time I’ll find myself thinking, what would Sue do? How would, Sue handle that moment? It’s kind of like a roll your sleeves up and get on with it, kind of thinking that is a very female, working class aspect.”

Sue can be quite controversial, but do you think there are any lines she would never cross? Are there any jokes you’ve had to scrap?

The shows’ creators described themselves as “quite self-aware and reflective on stuff like that with the joke never really being on the person but on the situation,” adding they want to “celebrate misfits”.

Stuart said: “Sue likes to be very controlling but we think she’s also someone who would defend people against bullies.

“She would be a perfect ally to a lot of people in some ways, even though, if you’re in a close circle, she’ll be very pecky and controlling.

“The series on YouTube gives you an insight into people, to not judge them, but not judge a book by its cover, it’s getting to know people on different level and not having a cheap shots.”

“That’s a problem in comedy sometimes”, Matt added, “there can be some cheap shots at people who don’t deserve it or need it, so that there’s loads of lines we won’t cross because we want to keep our integrity of just being kind to people.”

How much of Sue has changed since the early sketches? Was Sue’s personality intentional from the start and how did it develop over the course of the two series?

“It’s always developing”, Selina explained.

“I think especially when it’s such a strong character like Sue. She doesn’t change dramatically, because that’s the character. Obviously we all evolve as people, but it’s comedy, right?

“The biggest change has been doing live performances but this fits into Sue’s realm because even way back when, when we did the YouTube series, she was somebody that claimed to have done everything. So it’s it just fits into the world brilliantly. Her being in those those environments, doesn’t change her as a as a person.”

What advice would you give performers creating characters that aren’t traditionally likeable?

Selina talked me through her mentality when it comes to risk taking: “I like to push the boundary. I like to push people. I like improv. I like stage. I like making people feel uncomfortable.

“We get to push boundaries a lot with Sue and me as me as a performer. I want to feel challenged, and I want to feel like I’m on my toes a little bit.

“I like challenging people’s perception of reality a little bit and throwing a bit of a wild card in there, life is a little bit boring if you’re just walking round and everything’s just so safe all the time. Getting performing Sue enables me to do that. I think you’ve just got to try it.”

Lots of retail workers say Sue says what they can’t without losing their jobs, did you expect her to become that voice?

“Maybe people should be more like Sue instead of keeping it keeping it inside all the time. Sue’s got a really good way of shooting a look, hasn’t she? I think sometimes you don’t have to be a complete nightmare like he can be, but I think it’s good sometimes to to put people in their place”, Selina said.

Sue has gained cult following among the LGBTQ audience, what effect do you hope your character has on this community?

“I think it’s really authentic because that’s how we are as a group. The show was written and created by Matt Timothy Stewart, three gay writers”, Selina said.

Timothy and Stuart added: “Everyone in Sue is either part of the LGBTQ plus community or they’re a really strong ally. So I think what came through, and why that audience and demographic and community kind of rally round Sue and just loved it so much is because it came from an authentic place, and I’m really proud of that.

“I think that the gay community in general has always had this sort of guiding force by strong women, you know, and women who are flawed characters as well. Sue is in the lineage of that.”

What are your thoughts on dating apps and finding authentic connections outside the online world?

“It’s all about celebrating the unique”, Selina argued.

Touching on her latest brand deal, she explained: “That’s why the collaboration with Dr Pepper was perfect. It’s about try more weird. Be yourself.

“If that means that you’re a little bit unique and you’re a bit weird when dating, just embrace it. Embrace that authenticity. Just push yourself. Let’s go out, disrupt the mundane and find the right people. That’s your perfect match.”

It was a pleasure to meet Selina and the creators behind the series and gain insight into what goes on behind-the-scenes of the iconic show.

For more of the latest news, follow The Nottingham Tab on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

Featured image via TikTok