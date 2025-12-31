The Tab

Petition launched following deaths in Bristol Harbour

An ‘alarming’ number of deaths in the area are causing locals to take action

Ellen Paterson | News

A petition has been launched calling for urgent safety measures at Bristol Harbour amid an “alarming” number of deaths, including two in less than a month.

Last month, the body of Welsh police officer Rehaan Akhtar, 28, was recovered from the water, after he failed to return to his hostel following a night out in the city. Another man, referred to only as Michael, was found in harbour just weeks later, suggesting the water poses a serious risk in the city. 

Over a dozen people were the victims of ‘accidental’ drowning in the harbour between 2014 and 2022, with the area also tied to a number of missing persons cases such as that of Jack O’Sullivan in 2023. 

Bristol Harbour via SWNS

The petition, launched by Emma Miller on Change.org earlier this month, calls for railings and clear signage to be installed in the area, hoping to “prevent a further loss of life.” Increasing the number of CCTV cameras trained on the water has also been suggested, hoping to provide crucial footage to aid the police. 

Miller has stated on the petition’s page “Over the past decade, Bristol’s vibrant harbour has witnessed multiple drownings, leaving families devastated and communities heartbroken.” 

Most Read

OnlyFans father and son duo

Father who does OnlyFans with his son explains why they do it, and it honestly just gets worse

beavo

Beavo’s mum creates OnlyFans after son’s Bonnie Blue collab, and the content is traumatic

OnlyFans sons and fathers

Meet the fathers who are actually choosing to make OnlyFans content with their real-life sons

“Despite these tragic incidents, no substantial safety measures have been implemented to prevent further loss of life. As a concerned member of the Bristol community, I urge our local government to take immediate action to make Bristol harbour safer for everyone.” 

The petition highlights the role alcohol may play in waterfront accidents and urges Bristol City Council to take stronger action to improve public safety.

In the aftermath of Rehaan Akhtar’s death, the council said: “There are already several safety features already in place but there are regular routine discussions about how this can be improved whilst retaining the historic characteristic of the Harbour”. 

Councillor Andrew Brown, Chair of the Harbour Committee, added: “This tragic incident is a stark reminder of how important it is to take extra care near the Harbourside, especially if you have been drinking or are on your own. 

“Please don’t be tempted to sit by the water at night or stand close to the edge,” he added. “Cold water shock can make it extremely difficult to get out, particularly if you are intoxicated.” 

Safety around the harbour is particularly relevant to the city’s students, with some of the most popular nightlife spots, namely Thekla, calling the harbour their home. 

The Bristol Nights project, run in partnership with the council has spearheaded the “Bristol Rules” a set of guidelines for a safe night out. Posters have been put up across the city reminding the public to “Keep away from the edge” in relation to the water, as well as warning against excessive alcohol consumption.  

However, with last month’s deaths and this recent petition, it is clear this isn’t enough. People are calling for robust action to be taken to ensure the safety of Bristol’s punters on their next harbourside night out. 

Featured image via Avon and Somerset Police 

Ellen Paterson | News
RECOMMENDED READ

This hilarious ‘touch grass’ rug is for the guys and girlies who haven’t been outside since June

It's giving 'I've got my life together and what'

EXTRA

Read Next

Uni of Bristol threatened with legal action for not protecting freedom of speech

Bristol student wins Sky Portrait Artist of the Year 2025

Clifton Suspension Bridge safety review after bereaved families’ campaign

Latest

The fall of the skinny scarf: Six predictions for Edinburgh in 2026

Khushi Parekh

Do not ask me for the lottery numbers x

The Evil Influencer completely leaves out Jodi and Ruby’s secret ‘intimate relationship’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

The alleged details are in Shari’s memoir

Seka

Dad who films his wife and daughter’s OnlyFans reveals the diabolical reason he does it

Kieran Galpin

Does this count as a family run business?

The full process of what actually happens when someone dies on a plane is so chilling

Ellissa Bain

It’s way more common than you think

Sydney Sweeney has already spoken out about a The Housemaid sequel, and I am not okay

Hebe Hancock

I need one NOW

Dean Byrne

All the dirty details of the dad who does OnlyFans with teen son, and why he looks so familiar

Kieran Galpin

His son got a ringlight in his stocking this year

These before and after pictures show the drastic transformation JoJo Siwa has had in 2025

Ellissa Bain

Her whole vibe has completely changed

All the sneaky hidden evidence in Stranger Things that proves Will and Vecna are one

Hebe Hancock

I missed all of these

Lancaster University pays tribute to missing student whose body was found on Christmas Day

Francesca Eke

Tributes poured in for Tom Dingle, who was reported missing on December 13th

Stranger Things

People have clocked another Stranger Things error, and it proves they’re making it up as they go

Kieran Galpin

Did ChatGPT make this show?

The fall of the skinny scarf: Six predictions for Edinburgh in 2026

Khushi Parekh

Do not ask me for the lottery numbers x

The Evil Influencer completely leaves out Jodi and Ruby’s secret ‘intimate relationship’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

The alleged details are in Shari’s memoir

Seka

Dad who films his wife and daughter’s OnlyFans reveals the diabolical reason he does it

Kieran Galpin

Does this count as a family run business?

The full process of what actually happens when someone dies on a plane is so chilling

Ellissa Bain

It’s way more common than you think

Sydney Sweeney has already spoken out about a The Housemaid sequel, and I am not okay

Hebe Hancock

I need one NOW

Dean Byrne

All the dirty details of the dad who does OnlyFans with teen son, and why he looks so familiar

Kieran Galpin

His son got a ringlight in his stocking this year

These before and after pictures show the drastic transformation JoJo Siwa has had in 2025

Ellissa Bain

Her whole vibe has completely changed

All the sneaky hidden evidence in Stranger Things that proves Will and Vecna are one

Hebe Hancock

I missed all of these

Lancaster University pays tribute to missing student whose body was found on Christmas Day

Francesca Eke

Tributes poured in for Tom Dingle, who was reported missing on December 13th

Stranger Things

People have clocked another Stranger Things error, and it proves they’re making it up as they go

Kieran Galpin

Did ChatGPT make this show?