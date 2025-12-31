Petition launched following deaths in Bristol Harbour

An ‘alarming’ number of deaths in the area are causing locals to take action

6 hours ago

A petition has been launched calling for urgent safety measures at Bristol Harbour amid an “alarming” number of deaths, including two in less than a month.

Last month, the body of Welsh police officer Rehaan Akhtar, 28, was recovered from the water, after he failed to return to his hostel following a night out in the city. Another man, referred to only as Michael, was found in harbour just weeks later, suggesting the water poses a serious risk in the city.

Over a dozen people were the victims of ‘accidental’ drowning in the harbour between 2014 and 2022, with the area also tied to a number of missing persons cases such as that of Jack O’Sullivan in 2023. –

The petition, launched by Emma Miller on Change.org earlier this month, calls for railings and clear signage to be installed in the area, hoping to “prevent a further loss of life.” Increasing the number of CCTV cameras trained on the water has also been suggested, hoping to provide crucial footage to aid the police.

Miller has stated on the petition’s page “Over the past decade, Bristol’s vibrant harbour has witnessed multiple drownings, leaving families devastated and communities heartbroken.”

“Despite these tragic incidents, no substantial safety measures have been implemented to prevent further loss of life. As a concerned member of the Bristol community, I urge our local government to take immediate action to make Bristol harbour safer for everyone.”

The petition highlights the role alcohol may play in waterfront accidents and urges Bristol City Council to take stronger action to improve public safety.

In the aftermath of Rehaan Akhtar’s death, the council said: “There are already several safety features already in place but there are regular routine discussions about how this can be improved whilst retaining the historic characteristic of the Harbour”.

Councillor Andrew Brown, Chair of the Harbour Committee, added: “This tragic incident is a stark reminder of how important it is to take extra care near the Harbourside, especially if you have been drinking or are on your own.

“Please don’t be tempted to sit by the water at night or stand close to the edge,” he added. “Cold water shock can make it extremely difficult to get out, particularly if you are intoxicated.”

Safety around the harbour is particularly relevant to the city’s students, with some of the most popular nightlife spots, namely Thekla, calling the harbour their home.

The Bristol Nights project, run in partnership with the council has spearheaded the “Bristol Rules” a set of guidelines for a safe night out. Posters have been put up across the city reminding the public to “Keep away from the edge” in relation to the water, as well as warning against excessive alcohol consumption.

However, with last month’s deaths and this recent petition, it is clear this isn’t enough. People are calling for robust action to be taken to ensure the safety of Bristol’s punters on their next harbourside night out.

Featured image via Avon and Somerset Police