A look at how rich Belle from Love Island’s family *actually* is, with two famous parents

Iain Stirling called her dad the ‘biggest actor in the UK’

2 hours ago

Belle got a call from her famous actor dad on Love Island All Stars last night, but how rich actually is her family?! Here’s a deep dive into their wealth.

Tamer Hassan didn’t call his daughter out as much as people hoped, but he did tell her she needs to stop shouting so much and stay out of the drama. That’s an understatement.

In the voiceover, Iain Stirling very ambitiously called Belle’s dad the “biggest actor in the UK”. Honestly, that’s a bit of a stretch. A pretty big exaggeration, actually. But her family is pretty wealthy.

Tamer starred in some huge films and TV shows from 2002 to 2018, including The Football Factory, Layer Cake, The Business and Game of Thrones, and is worth a nice $4 million according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Belle’s dad has retired from acting, but is now a successful businessman. He’s the director of a US Lottery company called Lottery.com Inc. that’s transforming how, where and when lottery is played, and is currently worth a whopping $22.4 million.

He also co-owns the luxury Karma Sanctum Soho Hotel, a five-star boutique hotel in London where rooms start at around £300 per night. Yeah, he’s rich, rich.

Plus, Companies House lists him as the owner of a luxury marketing and sales strategy company called Edward Vye Associated Limited, which focuses on hospitality, property and luxury goods, the website reveals.

His wife Karen Hassan is also a Northern Irish actress who’s best known for playing Lynsey Nolan in Hollyoaks, as well as appearing in TV shows The Fall and Vikings.

They are believed to live in Chislehurst, a wealthy South East London area near Bromley, which is considered posh and affluent. Oh, and Belle’s brother Taser, is a semi-professional footballer who has played for Herne Bay, Horsham and Erith & Belvedere.

Tamer isn’t exactly the biggest actor in the UK anymore. Maybe 25 years ago he was! But Belle’s definitely still a nepo baby, and her family is *very* well off.