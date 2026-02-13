The All Stars cast’s jobs and wages before Love Island show who needed fame the most

4 hours ago

Lots of the Love Island All Stars 2026 cast have already been famous for years now, but their lives were very different before fame. Here’s a look at the jobs they all had before going on the show the first time around, and how much they were earning, to see who needed the influencer life the most.

Sean – Sweets Salesman and Entrepreneur

Sean was running his online sweets business called Sweet Delivery before Love Island, and he still runs it now. It’s hard to say how successful it was as he’d only just opened it when he went on the show the first time, but he was probably earning about £20k.

Samie – Estate Agent Co-ordinator

Before going on Love Island, Samie was an Estate Agent Coordinator, the one who does all the paperwork and admin to help an estate agent. It’s an entry-level role and salaries usually start at about £22k. She wasn’t earning the big bucks, but she was only 22.

Millie – Fashion Buyer’s Administrator

After graduating from uni, Millie got a job as a Fashion Buyer’s Administrator at ASOS. That’s the assistant to a Fashion Buyer, who chooses and purchases clothing, shoes and accessories for shops. The entry-level role she had would have started at about £22k.

Leanne – Customer Service Advisor

Before the show, Leanne had a job as a Customer Service Advisor. She’s never revealed which company she worked for, but the role involves providing assistance, guidance, and support to customers, and they earn £23k on average.

Helena and Lucinda – Cabin Crew

Helena and Lucinda both worked as Cabin Crew for British Airways, which usually earns between £21k and £30k, depending on your base and roster. They both flew long haul, and the salary increases each year with experience.

Ciaran – Energy Surveyor

Ciaran worked as a Surveyor assessing energy efficiency at people’s properties, earning around £41k on average. He had a good career ahead of him!

Scott – Semi-Professional Footballer

As a top league semi-professional goalkeeper for Shelbourne FC, Bangor City and Runcorn Linnets, Scott would have been earning about £1k to £1.5k per week, giving him a nice salary of between £52k and £78k per year. He wasn’t doing too badly at all.

Whitney – Entrepreneur and Business Owner

Whitney had her own business before Love Island selling luxury wigs, called Candy Corner. She started it during her second year of university and was raking in almost £60k.

Belle – Professional Makeup Artist

Before Love Island, Belle was an entry-level Professional Makeup Artist who would have been earning around £25k. Her actor dad has a whopping net worth of £6.5 million though, so money was never an issue for her.

Jack – Social Media Marketing

And finally, another famous parent! Jack was working in Social Media Marketing, probably taking home a pretty average salary of about £25k. But his dad, Boyzone’s Ronan Keating, has a net worth of £28 million, so he never really needed the job… or the fame.

