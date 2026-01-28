The Tab

A look at Samie from Love Island’s party girl life before fame, and her very normal jobs

Her life has changed drastically

Ellissa Bain

Samie has returned to All Stars for a second time, bringing her total number of times on Love Island to a whopping three now. But her life was very different before she entered the villa for the first time in 2023. These days, she’s an influencer with over 700k followers and her own perfume, but here’s a look at her extremely normal life before fame, and how different she was.

Samie had two very normal jobs before going on Love Island

Before going on the reality TV show, Samie had two jobs. She worked as an estate agent co-ordinator, which is basically an assistant to an estate agent, and had a part-time job in a restaurant.

She was a big partier and always out with the girls

When she wasn’t working, Samie was a real party girl. She loved going to festivals, bottomless brunches and sunny holidays with her girls.

The main reason she went on Love Island in the first place is that none of her friends wanted to go out at the weekends anymore or go on girls trips.

“All my single friends are starting to settle down, so whenever I suggest a girls’ trip, everyone’s staying in with their boyfriends. I want someone to do that with, too!” she told ITV.

Samie is a London girl through and through

The 25-year-old was born and raised in Islington, and now has her own flat in North London. So, she’s a London girl through and through. She has Moroccan heritage, though.

In a YouTube Q&A, Samie said: “I’m going to address this one because there’s been so much confusion when I was in the villa about my ethnicity and where I’m actually from.”

“Obviously, [I’m a] London girl. City girl. I am from London, but my dad is Moroccan. So that makes me half Moroccan and half English. I think there’s a bit of Welsh in there from my mum’s side, but it all gets muddled into one sometimes.”

A look at Samie from Love Island’s party girl life before fame, and her very normal jobs

Ellissa Bain

Her life has changed drastically

The Lancaster Tab’s go-to pub crawl route

Amy Laird

Who knew that going out on the piss needed instruction…. or, well itinerary

Lancaster Labour MP joins vote to ban social media for under 16s in UK

Laana Ashraf

The open letter was issued in response to Australia’s social media ban for under 16s

X-rated Hudson Williams Connor Storrie filming

X-rated thing Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie did before filming Heated Rivalry’s s*x scenes

Suchismita Ghosh

‘Cinch, tie, and then tuck in’

I don’t feel bad for Sean after yesterday’s Love Island All Stars episode, and here’s why

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He’s such a hypocrite

Guys, what on earth is going on with all that incredibly thirsty Wuthering Heights promo?!

Hebe Hancock

Neither of them can control themselves

‘This year has been awful’: Trent student opens up about the dangers of living in Nottingham

Ellamaria Viscomi

Sadie O’Neill posted a TikTok walking home from the uni library with keys in her fingers because she does not feel safe at night

Calling all aspiring journalists in Durham, here’s how to get involved

Josephine White

Writers and the chronically online, we need you!

Right Durham students, we need to talk about your dinners

Luisa Aarhuus

If you are still eating pesto pasta, this one’s for you

University of Exeter joins £11m research initiative to transform mental health support

Katie Smith

The programme aims to establish a more proactive and preventative approach to care

