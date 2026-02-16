The Tab
Harper Beckham, 14, pens heartbreaking message to Brooklyn after family fallout

She set the post to Big Girls Don’t Cry by Fergie

After unfollowing his family on Instagram, including 14-year-old sister Harper, Brooklyn Beckham aired out his family’s dirty laundry in 821 brutal words.

Following over a year of rampant speculation about a bubbling feud between the Beckhams and the Peltz family, Brooklyn confirmed the rumour with a lengthy statement against his parents.

“For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family. The performative social media posts, family events and inauthentic relationships have been a fixture of the life I was born into,” a portion of his viral statement reads.

“Recently, I have seen with my own eyes the lengths that they’ll go through to place countless lies in the media, mostly at the expense of innocent people, to preserve their own facade. But I believe the truth always comes out.”

The Beckhams have been annoyingly tight-lipped about the drama, besides a few sly references, and it doesn’t get more sly than what Victoria posted over the weekend.

Harper shared a message for big brother Brooklyn Beckham

Harper Beckham, 14, is the youngest of the British dynasty and has largely kept out of the drama on account of being a minor. The same could not be said for her older brother, Cruz, who made a joke about his mum dancing “inappropriately” on Brooklyn at his wedding.

On Valentine’s Day, Harper shared an Instagram story which the rest of us were able to see because Victoria reposted it on her own story. Harper’s Insta is usually private.

Sharing a throwback picture of herself and her brothers, including Brooklyn, Harper wrote: “Happy Valentine’s Day to the best big brothers in the whole wide world x.”

In a hugely telling moment, the Instagram story was set to Fergie’s Big Girls Don’t Cry.

Victoria choosing to repost this on her story, for the entire world to see, was a choice, and a calculated one at that.

Harper also shared messages to her parents for Valentine’s Day, with the one to dad David reading: “Happy Valentine’s Day to my first and always Valentine, I’m so grateful for all the laughs, advice, and hugs we share. I love you more than all the chocolate and flowers in the world!”

“Happy Valentine’s to my best friend and to the best mum ever, I love you more than anything xx,” Victoria’s read.

