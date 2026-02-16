The Tab
Cynthia Erivo dishes on relationship with Ariana for the first time, addressing ‘lovers’ rumour

Recent reports suggest they’re no longer friends

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s relationship during the Wicked press tour was one for the ages, birthing a wave of speculation about whether they were romantically involved.

From holding one another’s nails to crying, like, constantly, Ariana and Cynthia’s relationship sparked about a million questions. Was it for the cameras? Were they actually friends? Is Ariana’s big coming-out moment around the corner?

We never got answers to those questions, and just a few weeks after Wicked: For Good premiered, rumours began to circulate about the two icons going their separate ways. Sources claimed they were never that close, and it was only to benefit the movie.

Though she didn’t comment on the current state of her relationship with Cynthia, Ariana broke her silence by reflecting on their friendship during Wicked.

“We took good care of each other and worked very hard, and it was the most gratifying work of my life,” she said.

Now Cynthia has commented.

Cynthia Erivo knows why people were confused about her relationship with Ariana Grande

Talking to Stylist about her love for Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo argued that people were confused about seeing a truly platonic love between two adults.

“At first, I think people didn’t understand how it was possible for two women to be friends – close – and not lovers,” she explained.

“I’ve never really spoken about this, but there was this strange fascination with the two of us, where people either thought we were putting it on for the cameras or that we were lovers. And I think it’s because there’s such little conversation around platonic female friendship that is deep and real, even though it exists everywhere.”

She said those “deep and real” portrayals made people uncomfortable, which we saw as plain as day on TikTok and Twitter. People were overanalysing their every move, suggesting they were in some kind of toxic co-dependency.

“We’re not used to seeing it on camera, in front of people. A relationship where people are connected sometimes just makes people uncomfortable; we aren’t taught that those relationships are good for us,” she added.

She didn’t speak to her current relationship with Ariana, but I’m going to pretend that doesn’t mean anything.

