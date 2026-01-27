The Tab

*Deep breath*: Ariana Grande comments on the state of her relationship with Cynthia Erivo

Recent reports have claimed they’re no longer friends

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

I think we’re collectively invested in the relationship between Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, which is why *those* reports about their breakup were so gutting.

It emerged after the Wicked press tour finished, with a source claiming that the iconic leads had gone their separate ways.

“Ariana and Cynthia definitely forged a bond while filming both Wicked and the sequel, but the truth is they never hung out when the cameras weren’t around,” they said.

“They were never best friends out of the spotlight. Their relationship was purely professional. Right now they’re moving in totally different directions career-wise.”

While another source implied they just needed a break from one another, it was heartbreaking considering we’d spent nearly two years watching them be soulmates.

Christopher Khoury/APA via ZUMA Press

Christopher Khoury/APA via ZUMA Press

Ariana Grande spoke about her relationship with Cynthia Erivo in a new interview

Ariana Grande did an interview with Vogue Japan this week, and inside, she spoke about being Oscar-nominated, her love for Wicked, and her relationship with Cynthia Erivo.

“We took good care of each other and worked very hard, and it was the most gratifying work of my life,” she said. “I would do it all over again today.”

Referencing the moment when Cynthia said she wanted to “build a sisterhood” with her, Ariana said they did “a beautiful job.”

“It’s what we committed to do, it’s what we knew it had to be, and I think we did a beautiful job of that,” she added. “We have very different processes, and we’re very different as people. Yet we took the time to learn each other, take care of each other through this process… I think it was really meant to be.”

Okay, so there are a few takeaways from this: Ariana Grande spoke about her relationship in the past tense, and though you could argue she was just calling back to filming Wicked, I don’t usually refer to my current friends in that manner. She also didn’t speak to their relationship right now, which in my mind suggests they really are taking a break from each other. That being said, she obviously thinks of the relationship in a fond light.

Am I almost criminally invested in this friendship? For sure, but if you’re reading this, you are too!

Featured image credit: Chad Salvador/Shutterstock for SAG

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

traitors season four uk cast and then some whatsapp symbols

All the juicy deets we have on The Traitors UK season four cast’s WhatsApp group chat

Claudia Cox

Of course Rachel is on a smaller extra one

Gabby Casey

Womp Womp: Inside Gabby and Casey’s downfall after winning All Stars, and why they split

Kieran Galpin

God, it’s really been a year

He’s an enigma, so here’s a look at Jack Keating’s life with famous dad and young daughter

Ellissa Bain

I don’t know how he’s made it on All Stars

Love Island Sweden has its own answer to Curtis Pritchard

This Islander is being called ‘Swedish Curtis’ after his chaotic promo video and I’m obsessed

Hayley Soen

Get Love Island Sweden on ITV right now

Author reveals why Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie nearly lost their roles in Heated Rivalry

Suchismita Ghosh

I can’t imagine anyone else playing Shane and Ilya

A ‘cannabis factory’ has been discovered hidden away in a Cathays house

Alicia Tariq

Fatjon Cota has pleaded guilty to his involvement in the production of the Class B drug

Here’s what the young ho trend on TikTok actually means and why it’s surprisingly wholesome

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

There’s even a sound for it now

Commuting to Manchester? Here are our nine favourite study spots for in between classes

Jessica Owen

Get out of MMU library and get yourself to Federal right now

Hillside Woodside: An experience of a Bristol accommodation housing 35

Evie Greville

One large house in the middle of nowhere, what could go wrong?

‘He was looking into every window’: Warning issued over car thefts in Leeds student area

Lucy Eason

Residents of Headingley, Hyde Park and Woodhouse have been urged to stay vigilant

