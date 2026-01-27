Deep breath*: Ariana Grande comments on the state of her relationship with Cynthia Erivo

5 hours ago

I think we’re collectively invested in the relationship between Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, which is why *those* reports about their breakup were so gutting.

It emerged after the Wicked press tour finished, with a source claiming that the iconic leads had gone their separate ways.

“Ariana and Cynthia definitely forged a bond while filming both Wicked and the sequel, but the truth is they never hung out when the cameras weren’t around,” they said.

“They were never best friends out of the spotlight. Their relationship was purely professional. Right now they’re moving in totally different directions career-wise.”

While another source implied they just needed a break from one another, it was heartbreaking considering we’d spent nearly two years watching them be soulmates.

Ariana Grande spoke about her relationship with Cynthia Erivo in a new interview

Ariana Grande did an interview with Vogue Japan this week, and inside, she spoke about being Oscar-nominated, her love for Wicked, and her relationship with Cynthia Erivo.

“We took good care of each other and worked very hard, and it was the most gratifying work of my life,” she said. “I would do it all over again today.”

Referencing the moment when Cynthia said she wanted to “build a sisterhood” with her, Ariana said they did “a beautiful job.”

“It’s what we committed to do, it’s what we knew it had to be, and I think we did a beautiful job of that,” she added. “We have very different processes, and we’re very different as people. Yet we took the time to learn each other, take care of each other through this process… I think it was really meant to be.”

Okay, so there are a few takeaways from this: Ariana Grande spoke about her relationship in the past tense, and though you could argue she was just calling back to filming Wicked, I don’t usually refer to my current friends in that manner. She also didn’t speak to their relationship right now, which in my mind suggests they really are taking a break from each other. That being said, she obviously thinks of the relationship in a fond light.

Am I almost criminally invested in this friendship? For sure, but if you’re reading this, you are too!

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Chad Salvador/Shutterstock for SAG