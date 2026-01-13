The Tab

Celebrities who have spoken out against ICE, and the ones who shockingly still support them

Some people have been really vocal

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | News

In light of the recent news surrounding Renee Good’s death, lots of celebrities have made their stance on ICE clear. Here are some celebrities who have spoken out, and those who continue to support them.

Zara Larsson called ICE out on her Instagram Story

The pop girl of the moment, Zara Larsson, stirred the pot by posting an Instagram story a couple of days ago to clarify her stance on the recent ICE protests.

“I love immigrants, I love criminals, I love trans people, I love trans people, I love abortions, I love queers, I love sl*tty women, I love contraception, I love welfare, I love socialism. I f*cking hate ICE,” she said.

Zara has since potted several statements doubling down on what she said, despite the backlash she received

“I’m confused. Trump supporters are super upset with me, saying I love criminals when referring to my boyfriend, and the silliness of him even technically being that for smoking a joint according to Swedish law, lol. But… they voted for one… with 34 felonies… to become… the president?”

Sabrina Carpenter dragged ICE for using her music on their socials

Late last year, the official X account for ICE posted a video using Sabrina’s song Juno as the audio. The singer was quick to call out the post and separate herself from ICE.

“This video is evil and disgusting. Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda,” she replied.

ICE has since taken down the video, so it looks like Sabrina’s strong warning worked. Good for her.

Dr Phil is not only a supporter, but he also works with ICE

Randomly, TV personality Dr Phil is a huge endorser of ICE. In January last year, he started posting videos working with ICE on their raids, defending their actions and documenting his participation.

“This truly is a targeted ICE mission because they’re not sweeping neighbourhood’ like people are trying to imply,” he said. “I know that because I’ve been involved in this.”

This was right when reports were coming out of ICE raids at schools and workplaces, so it was really problematic.

A bunch of celebrities protested ICE at the Golden Globes

After the tragic murder of Renee Good, public figures showed their support for her at the Golden Globes by wearing pins to raise awareness. The pins said “Be Good”, in honour of Renee, and “Get Out” in reference to ICE. Mark Ruffalo, Wanda Sykes, Ariana Grande and Jean Smart all wore pins in protest of ICE.

Dean Cain dropped his Superman cape and celebrity life to join ICE

The actor who played Superman in the 90s drama The New Adventures of Superman, and more recently appeared in the Supergirl TV show, has fully committed to his support for ICE by becoming a full on agent in August last year. In an interview with Fox News, he explained why he did it.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Dean Cain (@deuces1966)

“Our ICE agents, who are amazing men and women, are incredible. And they’re black, and they are brown and green and yellow and Japanese and whatever. They’re a cross-section of Americans,” he said. “They are doing their job, the job that Congress wrote the laws for them to support and uphold, and they’re doing the job of deporting people who are here illegally.”

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image via Instagram/ABC

