First openly gay footballer slams club, details shocking ‘homophobia’ that led to departure

Footballer Josh Cavallo has revealed that his departure from Adelaide United had “nothing to ‍do with football”, instead alleging a pattern of shocking homophobia he experienced in the club.

Though Justin Fashanu is widely credited as the first openly gay footballer, Joshua Cavallo was the first player from a top-tier team to come out. It happened in 2021, in a moment that was widely applauded across the globe.

Josh became a pioneer for LGBTQ+ representation in sport, but unfortunately, he’s now condemned his former team.

In an Instagram post, which showed a black and white photograph of Josh and his fiancée, he penned: “It’s taken me a while to digest how my time at Adelaide United ended, but I think the fans deserve honesty.

“Leaving the club had nothing to do with football. Decisions were made by people in power that blocked my opportunities, not because of my talent, but because of who I choose to love. Under the new management, it became clear that I wasn’t allowed on the pitch because of politics.

“It’s hard to swallow when I realised my own club was homophobic. I was angry because people thought I was sidelined based on injuries, when in reality, it was internal homophobia that kept me on the bench. I stayed professional, kept my head down, and worked hard every day which I’m proud of. Yet no matter how much I produced or improved, my contributions were continuously ignored. It brought a lot of negativity and affected my well-being as a professional footballer.”

All this led Josh to question coming out in the first place. He felt “isolated” and thought things were going backwards as his teammates allegedly “mocked” a picture of Josh and his boyfriend.

“This fresh start in the UK has helped me breathe again and I hope I can fall back in love with the sport that means everything to me,” he added. “Despite the way it ended behind the scenes, I refuse to let it ruin my connection to this city. Adelaide is where I found my wings. To the fans and supporters: thank you for your passion and backing. You deserve honesty and success. You were incredible to play in front of. Thank you.”

The comment section was a sea of blue tick accounts wishing Josh the best in his next chapter.

Adelaide United are ‘disappointed’ by Josh Cavallo’s statement

Adelaide United have since responded to Josh Cavallo’s claims, citing their disappointment while refuting the allegations.

It said: “Adelaide United is aware of a statement published on social media this morning by former player Josh Cavallo. The Club is extremely disappointed by the claims made and categorically rejects the allegations, including any suggestion that Adelaide United is homophobic. All on-field decisions relating to team selection are made solely on footballing grounds.

“Adelaide United has always been committed to fostering an inclusive environment for players, staff and supporters and we remain proud of our ongoing work to promote inclusion across football.

“Strengthening inclusivity must remain an ongoing focus for the game, and the Club looks forward to hosting the fourth annual Pride Cup this weekend against Melbourne Victory. The Club will not be making any further comment at this time.”

Featured image credit: Josh Cavallo/Instagram