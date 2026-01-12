The Tab
It gets worse: There’s another set of gay OnlyFans twins, and they’re somehow even raunchier

The twins are famous for their ‘big tools’, but they aren’t builders

Kieran Galpin | Trends

If you haven’t heard, twins on OnlyFans are in, and the likes of Bonnie Blue are out… for now.

Twins might make up a small portion of the population, but apparently, a good deal of them enter into the adult entertainment industry – someone should really look into that. David Attenborough, I’ve found your next doc: Planet of the Twins – when nature gets monetised.

Anyway, I digress. The CzechGayTwins are definitely the most popular OF creators in the twin space, boasting nearly 700k followers. They regularly toe the line between morally questionable and outright illegal, usually whilst some muscled-up himbo is in between them.

“Everybody was only interested in a s*xual way. At some point, we thought, ‘Ok, why not use it? Why not monetise it?’ and we would have a stream,” they explained.

Not everyone might be into the twink vibe, but don’t fear, there are more than enough twins on OnlyFans to go around. Try these two out: Introducing, the Moreira twins.

The Moreira twins are beefier than the other set

Compared to the CzechGayTwins, the Moreira boys are small fish in a very oversaturated pond. They’ve got just under 100k followers on Twitter and 179 posts on OnlyFans.

“Yooo, we are Nuno and Marco Moreira!” their OF reads. “We are new here, and we thought we’d explore what’s going on. Let’s talk about it after you subscribe? We’ll never know what a simple conversation can lead to.”

Not that you could tell by looking at them, because they are identical right down to the matching nipple piercings, the Moreira twins are actually two separate people. I thought they were doing the AI boyfriend trend at first.

First up is Marco Moreira, whose got an impressive 170k followers on Instagram. Outside of OnlyFans, he’s a professional dancer, model, and real estate broker. He also won Dancing with the Stars in Portugal.

Then, looking just as dashing, is Nuno Moreira. Nuno is also a dancer, choreographer, and the CEO of his own dance academy. And yes, everything is identical – Twitter more than confirmed that.

In terms of actual OF content, and in keeping with what I can actually bear to write, the Moreira twins are about as filthy as you’d expect, or fear. Lots of posing with very visible bulges, that is, if they’re wearing clothes at all.

Liverpool student fundraising for cancer treatment after friend spots symptoms on FaceTime

Michaela Roper

23-year-old Alex Warwick suffered a stroke while ordering a takeaway last year

identical twins reason OnlyFans together

Oh god no: Identical twins reveal the unhinged reason they do OnlyFans together, and it’s a lot

Suchismita Ghosh

‘People don’t understand the closeness’

stranger things cast millie bobby brown joe keery etc

What the Stranger Things stars were actually like on set, according to a crew member

Claudia Cox

Millie Bobby Brown ‘was super nice’ and Joe Keery ‘wanted space’

Ranking the seven worst queues on Lancaster University’s campus

Erin Malik

Petition to change the phrase ‘we’re all in the same boat’ to ‘we’re all in the same queue’

This Love Island All Stars rap freestyle for TikTok was so cringe they’ve already deleted it

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Don’t worry, I’ve got evidence

Hailey Bieber accidentally ‘reposts’ brutal TikTok calling relationship with Justin ‘abusive’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She’s now denying it ever happened

People We Meet on Vacation book sex scenes changed

People We Meet on Vacation author reveals real reason X-rated book scenes were changed in film

Suchismita Ghosh

She also teased a steamier director’s cut

OnlyFans

It gets worse: There’s another set of gay OnlyFans twins, and they’re somehow even raunchier

Kieran Galpin

The twins are famous for their ‘big tools’, but they aren’t builders

The wild reason ancient statues always have tiny p*nises, because I bet you’ve wondered

Ellissa Bain

I hate to admit it

the traitors season four cast and then linda looking all surprised

Er, did past contestant Linda drop a major spoiler for the next episode of The Traitors?!

Claudia Cox

I’m now panicking Rachel’s days could be numbered

