It gets worse: There’s another set of gay OnlyFans twins, and they’re somehow even raunchier

The twins are famous for their ‘big tools’, but they aren’t builders

2 hours ago

If you haven’t heard, twins on OnlyFans are in, and the likes of Bonnie Blue are out… for now.

Twins might make up a small portion of the population, but apparently, a good deal of them enter into the adult entertainment industry – someone should really look into that. David Attenborough, I’ve found your next doc: Planet of the Twins – when nature gets monetised.

Anyway, I digress. The CzechGayTwins are definitely the most popular OF creators in the twin space, boasting nearly 700k followers. They regularly toe the line between morally questionable and outright illegal, usually whilst some muscled-up himbo is in between them.

“Everybody was only interested in a s*xual way. At some point, we thought, ‘Ok, why not use it? Why not monetise it?’ and we would have a stream,” they explained.

Not everyone might be into the twink vibe, but don’t fear, there are more than enough twins on OnlyFans to go around. Try these two out: Introducing, the Moreira twins.

The Moreira twins are beefier than the other set

Compared to the CzechGayTwins, the Moreira boys are small fish in a very oversaturated pond. They’ve got just under 100k followers on Twitter and 179 posts on OnlyFans.

“Yooo, we are Nuno and Marco Moreira!” their OF reads. “We are new here, and we thought we’d explore what’s going on. Let’s talk about it after you subscribe? We’ll never know what a simple conversation can lead to.”

Not that you could tell by looking at them, because they are identical right down to the matching nipple piercings, the Moreira twins are actually two separate people. I thought they were doing the AI boyfriend trend at first.

First up is Marco Moreira, whose got an impressive 170k followers on Instagram. Outside of OnlyFans, he’s a professional dancer, model, and real estate broker. He also won Dancing with the Stars in Portugal.

Then, looking just as dashing, is Nuno Moreira. Nuno is also a dancer, choreographer, and the CEO of his own dance academy. And yes, everything is identical – Twitter more than confirmed that.

In terms of actual OF content, and in keeping with what I can actually bear to write, the Moreira twins are about as filthy as you’d expect, or fear. Lots of posing with very visible bulges, that is, if they’re wearing clothes at all.

