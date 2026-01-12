‘In Germany, it’s legal’: Gay OnlyFans twins address ‘inc*st’ claims, and I have no words

4 hours ago

The CzechGayTwins take keeping it in the family to a whole new level because, despite being biological twins, they film spicy gay content together on OnlyFans.

Though fauxcest scenarios have been a thing in mainstream adult entertainment for decades, with so many stepsisters getting stuck in washing machines and whatnot, OnlyFans is a little different on account of it being real. Sure, models can still put on fake scenes and fictional relationships, but more often than not, their subscribers see right through it.

Enter real-life twins, who have capitalised on that age-old trope. The CzechGayTwins are just one set of twins out there filming OF filth, but they’re certainly the most famous with 650k followers on Twitter alone. Naturally, one major question forms in your mind: Do they actually do *it* together?

Speaking to fellow OF lad Art Bezrukavenko, the CzechGayTwins smirked when he questioned what they do together. They urged people to check out their OnlyFans for the full picture, but said they “do some things together.”

The twins seemed to retract a little when Art pointed out that inc*st is illegal in the US, though one of the gay OnlyFans lads argued that “in Germany, everything is legal.” The same could be said for other countries where the boys have lived, including Portugal, Belgium, Belarus, and the Netherlands.

It doesn’t take a genius to connect the dots.

The gay twins don’t think they’re OnlyFans role models, thank God

While they seem completely chill about their unique relationship, they’re more than familiar with the general consensus around the morals of the situation. In an interview with Love Don’t Judge, Jake and James read out some of the hate comments they got online. They ranged from “this is gross” to “inc*st is wrong”, with one arguing it’s “sweet home Alabama.”

The interviewer outright asked if they’re setting a bad precedent, and the boys replied: “So, about taboo, I don’t think we cross, let’s say red lines. We don’t do nothing illegal, first of all.”

While I’m not defending them by any means, they also pointed out: “I would say I’m teasing a lot, but people already have it in their thoughts and in their ideas. I didn’t put this idea in their brains.”

Basically, we’re the problem. They also argued that it doesn’t mean all siblings should follow suit.

Though OnlyFans’ resident gay twins have started other businesses with their hard-earned cash, they’re not stopping the filth anytime soon.

“When we started, I thought it would only last a year,” one of them said. “But now it’s been three years, and it’s getting better and better. So it might be 10 years.”

Featured image credit: CzechGayTwins