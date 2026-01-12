The Tab
‘In Germany, it’s legal’: Gay OnlyFans twins address ‘inc*st’ claims, and I have no words

Everything is legal somewhere

Kieran Galpin | Trends

The CzechGayTwins take keeping it in the family to a whole new level because, despite being biological twins, they film spicy gay content together on OnlyFans.

Though fauxcest scenarios have been a thing in mainstream adult entertainment for decades, with so many stepsisters getting stuck in washing machines and whatnot, OnlyFans is a little different on account of it being real. Sure, models can still put on fake scenes and fictional relationships, but more often than not, their subscribers see right through it.

Enter real-life twins, who have capitalised on that age-old trope. The CzechGayTwins are just one set of twins out there filming OF filth, but they’re certainly the most famous with 650k followers on Twitter alone. Naturally, one major question forms in your mind: Do they actually do *it* together?

Speaking to fellow OF lad Art Bezrukavenko, the CzechGayTwins smirked when he questioned what they do together. They urged people to check out their OnlyFans for the full picture, but said they “do some things together.”

The twins seemed to retract a little when Art pointed out that inc*st is illegal in the US, though one of the gay OnlyFans lads argued that “in Germany, everything is legal.” The same could be said for other countries where the boys have lived, including Portugal, Belgium, Belarus, and the Netherlands.

It doesn’t take a genius to connect the dots.

The gay twins don’t think they’re OnlyFans role models, thank God

While they seem completely chill about their unique relationship, they’re more than familiar with the general consensus around the morals of the situation. In an interview with Love Don’t Judge, Jake and James read out some of the hate comments they got online. They ranged from “this is gross” to “inc*st is wrong”, with one arguing it’s “sweet home Alabama.”

The interviewer outright asked if they’re setting a bad precedent, and the boys replied: “So, about taboo, I don’t think we cross, let’s say red lines. We don’t do nothing illegal, first of all.”

While I’m not defending them by any means, they also pointed out: “I would say I’m teasing a lot, but people already have it in their thoughts and in their ideas. I didn’t put this idea in their brains.”

Basically, we’re the problem. They also argued that it doesn’t mean all siblings should follow suit.

Though OnlyFans’ resident gay twins have started other businesses with their hard-earned cash, they’re not stopping the filth anytime soon.

“When we started, I thought it would only last a year,” one of them said. “But now it’s been three years, and it’s getting better and better. So it might be 10 years.”

Featured image credit: CzechGayTwins

Latest

Liverpool student fundraising for cancer treatment after friend spots symptoms on FaceTime

Michaela Roper

23-year-old Alex Warwick suffered a stroke while ordering a takeaway last year

identical twins reason OnlyFans together

Oh god no: Identical twins reveal the unhinged reason they do OnlyFans together, and it’s a lot

Suchismita Ghosh

‘People don’t understand the closeness’

stranger things cast millie bobby brown joe keery etc

What the Stranger Things stars were actually like on set, according to a crew member

Claudia Cox

Millie Bobby Brown ‘was super nice’ and Joe Keery ‘wanted space’

Ranking the seven worst queues on Lancaster University’s campus

Erin Malik

Petition to change the phrase ‘we’re all in the same boat’ to ‘we’re all in the same queue’

This Love Island All Stars rap freestyle for TikTok was so cringe they’ve already deleted it

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Don’t worry, I’ve got evidence

Hailey Bieber accidentally ‘reposts’ brutal TikTok calling relationship with Justin ‘abusive’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She’s now denying it ever happened

People We Meet on Vacation book sex scenes changed

People We Meet on Vacation author reveals real reason X-rated book scenes were changed in film

Suchismita Ghosh

She also teased a steamier director’s cut

OnlyFans

It gets worse: There’s another set of gay OnlyFans twins, and they’re somehow even raunchier

Kieran Galpin

The twins are famous for their ‘big tools’, but they aren’t builders

The wild reason ancient statues always have tiny p*nises, because I bet you’ve wondered

Ellissa Bain

I hate to admit it

the traitors season four cast and then linda looking all surprised

Er, did past contestant Linda drop a major spoiler for the next episode of The Traitors?!

Claudia Cox

I’m now panicking Rachel’s days could be numbered

