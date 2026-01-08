The Tab

Here’s how to do the ‘generate a man next to me’ AI trend that’s all over TikTok

It’s actually really easy

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Trends

If you’ve been on TikTok or Instagram Reels the past two days, you’ve probably seen the “generate a man next to me” trend – here’s a really easy breakdown of how to do it yourself.

It feels like every week there’s a new AI trend everyone’s doing, from the hilarious prank trends to the iconic Ghostface trend. The newest one just might help you find your dream boyfriend.

The actual trend is supposed to get AI to scan your pictures and generate a boyfriend who it thinks matches your vibe. There’s lots of videos doing this trend, and the results feel pretty accurate, giving you a photo realistic pretend boyfriend. Most of the videos use either Man I Need by Olivia Dean as an audio, or Where Is My Husband by Raye – super appropriate song choices.

Here’s exactly how to do the ‘generate a man’ TikTok trend and the prompt you need

First, you’ll need to make sure you have ChatGPT downloaded and have an account so you can upload a picture. Once you’ve got all that sorted, it’s simple.

  1. Attach the picture you want to use. It can be any type of picture, as long as there’s space in it for another person.
  2. Type into the chat, “Generate a man next to me that you think would suit me.”
  3. You can add more detail by saying “suit me perfectly” or “without altering my face” – the more specific the better, but also let ChatGPT do its thing.

It should then generate a picture of you with your ideal man, or at least the man AI thinks you need.

Generate a guy that would look good next to me

After this, you’re all set to upload your AI ideal man on TikTok or Instagram and share it with your friends. TikTok allows you to comment pictures now so lots of guys have been comparing themselves to the AI-generated boyfriends, so who knows? You might find your perfect guy by taking part in this trend.

Featured image by: TikTok

‘It doesn’t feel like much at the time’: The week of a 29-year-old battling debt on £30k

Francesca Eke

Hannah spent £47.30 on takeaways throughout the week

The weird grief Glasgow students feel when uni starts again after the break

Hannah Gross

Don’t worry, you’re not alone in experiencing it

Stranger Things season six

After *that* finale, Stranger Things creators finally reveal whether there will be a season six

Suchismita Ghosh

The ending received a lot of backlash

Glasgow Caledonian University is trialling extra time in exams for every single student

Hannah Gross

The move follows a sharp rise in students declaring a disability or mental health condition

Cambridge college set to target ‘elite’ private schools for its recruitment

Esther Knowles

Trinity Hall said ‘reverse discrimination’ is a concern

Polyamorous throuple with a weird hierarchy share their relationship rules, and it’s wild

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Their rule about dinner time is actually bonkers

OnlyFans father and son

Good lord, OnlyFans father and son reveal what they’re willing to do together and wow

Hayley Soen

I’m locking my phone in a dark room

Man in court charged with dangerous driving after death of Durham University student

Francesca Eke

Abigail Eggleston was hit by a car whilst crossing the road in October

stranger

Stranger Things star finally addresses secret finale after delusional people broke Netflix

Kieran Galpin

We all started 2026 completely out of touch with reality

This major slip up from Stephen on The Traitors shows what a terrible Traitor he is

Ellissa Bain

He literally gave himself away

