Here’s how to do the ‘generate a man next to me’ AI trend that’s all over TikTok

If you’ve been on TikTok or Instagram Reels the past two days, you’ve probably seen the “generate a man next to me” trend – here’s a really easy breakdown of how to do it yourself.

It feels like every week there’s a new AI trend everyone’s doing, from the hilarious prank trends to the iconic Ghostface trend. The newest one just might help you find your dream boyfriend.

The actual trend is supposed to get AI to scan your pictures and generate a boyfriend who it thinks matches your vibe. There’s lots of videos doing this trend, and the results feel pretty accurate, giving you a photo realistic pretend boyfriend. Most of the videos use either Man I Need by Olivia Dean as an audio, or Where Is My Husband by Raye – super appropriate song choices.

Here’s exactly how to do the ‘generate a man’ TikTok trend and the prompt you need

First, you’ll need to make sure you have ChatGPT downloaded and have an account so you can upload a picture. Once you’ve got all that sorted, it’s simple.

Attach the picture you want to use. It can be any type of picture, as long as there’s space in it for another person. Type into the chat, “Generate a man next to me that you think would suit me.” You can add more detail by saying “suit me perfectly” or “without altering my face” – the more specific the better, but also let ChatGPT do its thing.

It should then generate a picture of you with your ideal man, or at least the man AI thinks you need.

@cocoxuuu Generate a guy that would look good next to me ♬ original sound – c0c0

After this, you’re all set to upload your AI ideal man on TikTok or Instagram and share it with your friends. TikTok allows you to comment pictures now so lots of guys have been comparing themselves to the AI-generated boyfriends, so who knows? You might find your perfect guy by taking part in this trend.

