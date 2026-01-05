The Tab
microtrends 2026

Labubus, gingham and leopard print?! TikTok thinks these microtrends will be dumped in 2026

Leopard print is out and I’m not okay

Maisy Gledhill | Trends

When it comes to fashion trends, we all know TikTok hears about them first. Like it or not, the internet is our modern-day Miranda Priestly, and when it speaks, everyone listens.

This year alone we’ve watched leather boots, trench coats, statement belts, and even skinny jeans fight their way back into our wardrobes. But which trends are sticking around for 2026, and which are getting cut?

You’re in the right place. Here are all the 2026 microtrends which TikTok has officially cancelled for the New Year.

Bag charms

When was all the whimsy taken out of fashion? I can feel the maximalist within me sobbing. Sure, bag charms don’t offer much in terms of practicality, but they do offer personality. They’re a small, joyful way to show off individual style.

They’re the kind of unnecessary accessory that makes fashion fun, which is exactly why it hurts to see them left behind in 2025.

Labubus

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Dani Squish (@danisquishie)

These guys have had a 90 per cent drop in Google searches in just 12 months, and I’ll be the first to say it: I’m glad. You couldn’t pay me to put these ugly little creatures anywhere near my bag, and to think of all the Labubus that will now be decomposing in landfill for the next half a century fills me with dread.

These creepy plushies were a microtrend anyone could spot from a mile away, and I hope they don’t come back anytime soon.

Fold over boots

As part of the cowgirl revival that took over 2025, tall knee-high, fold-over boots became a staple. They were dramatic, statement-making, and glued to every influencer’s legs for months.

But TikTok has officially decided their reign is over. For 2026, the verdict is clear: The cowboy fantasy is out, and sleeker silhouettes are in.

Gingham

Gingham had its wholesome moment, popping up everywhere in 2025 as the unofficial print of picnic-core and sweet, girly aesthetics. It was everywhere: Sundresses, bows, skirts, even handbags tried to make it work.

Though it’s difficult to say whether this pattern will remain cancelled, or make its yearly grand return once the summer months come rolling in. But TikTok thinks it’s a microtrend that won’t survive 2026.

Leopard print

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Juna Banda (@junabanda_)

I can already feel the fashion girlies are quaking at this one – for many believe leopard print is a lifestyle, not a trend.

While we did see a big increase in animal print this year, I’m hesitant to agree whether this will be completely abolished in 2026. It’s simply too ingrained in the wardrobes of fashionistas across the globe to be wiped out in one big hit.

Lace skirts

@elynnekeizer

In LOVE with the lace skirt trend 🖤#laceskirt #OOTD #fyp

♬ 2 seater – house edit – dj gummy bear

Lace skirts had a serious grip on 2025, riding the wave of ultra-feminine dressing and that delicate, hyper-romantic aesthetic we all briefly fell for. They felt dreamy, dainty, and just a little bit dramatic. But TikTok has decided the romance is dead. Lace skirts are out for 2026, and fashion is officially breaking up with the overly delicate aesthetic.

Featured image via TikTok @elynnekeizer @cinziazullo @uhatechloe

More on: Fashion TikTok Trends Viral
Maisy Gledhill | Trends
RECOMMENDED READ

This hilarious ‘touch grass’ rug is for the guys and girlies who haven’t been outside since June

It's giving 'I've got my life together and what'

EXTRA

Read Next

From eight-year-old influencer to OnlyFans millionaire: Piper Rockelle’s chaotic career arc

Eight chilling The Simpsons predictions for 2026 that could actually come true

Explained: Here’s what ‘365’ buttons actually means all over TikTok

Latest

“It’s so boring to look at”: Exeter residents criticise proposed 10-storey student block

Katie Smith

The giant block of Exeter student flats is being called ‘overbearing’ and ‘boring’ to look at

tara lynn halter top tiktok

From start to finish: Explaining the Tara Lynn halter top controversy that’s all over TikTok

Francesca Eke

‘There ain’t no way that girl’s a nurse’

Guys, there’s a new London club night where men must be six foot tall to enter

Maisy Gledhill

And yes boys, you will be measured on the door

There’s a convincing theory that everyone on this year’s Traitors secretly knows each other

Esther Knowles

The evidence that the series four Traitors contestants are all related is too convincing to ignore

microtrends 2026

Labubus, gingham and leopard print?! TikTok thinks these microtrends will be dumped in 2026

Maisy Gledhill

Leopard print is out and I’m not okay

The Housemaid director hotel scene

Director reveals exactly how The Housemaid’s steamiest scenes were actually filmed

Suchismita Ghosh

‘Our actors were just really free’

Every iconic, awkward and unhinged moment from the Critics Choice Awards 2026

Hebe Hancock

It was so juicy

2025 academic resolutions we’ll all break by week three (Glasgow edition)

Georgia French

The academic weapon to academic victim trajectory.

joe jonas girlfriend

Meet Tatiana Gabriela, Joe Jonas’ hot, model girlfriend he’s literally drooling over

Francesca Eke

They spent New Year’s Eve together with Joe’s daughters

Every small joy that got us through first semester at Glasgow

Georgia French

Thank god we made it

“It’s so boring to look at”: Exeter residents criticise proposed 10-storey student block

Katie Smith

The giant block of Exeter student flats is being called ‘overbearing’ and ‘boring’ to look at

tara lynn halter top tiktok

From start to finish: Explaining the Tara Lynn halter top controversy that’s all over TikTok

Francesca Eke

‘There ain’t no way that girl’s a nurse’

Guys, there’s a new London club night where men must be six foot tall to enter

Maisy Gledhill

And yes boys, you will be measured on the door

There’s a convincing theory that everyone on this year’s Traitors secretly knows each other

Esther Knowles

The evidence that the series four Traitors contestants are all related is too convincing to ignore

microtrends 2026

Labubus, gingham and leopard print?! TikTok thinks these microtrends will be dumped in 2026

Maisy Gledhill

Leopard print is out and I’m not okay

The Housemaid director hotel scene

Director reveals exactly how The Housemaid’s steamiest scenes were actually filmed

Suchismita Ghosh

‘Our actors were just really free’

Every iconic, awkward and unhinged moment from the Critics Choice Awards 2026

Hebe Hancock

It was so juicy

2025 academic resolutions we’ll all break by week three (Glasgow edition)

Georgia French

The academic weapon to academic victim trajectory.

joe jonas girlfriend

Meet Tatiana Gabriela, Joe Jonas’ hot, model girlfriend he’s literally drooling over

Francesca Eke

They spent New Year’s Eve together with Joe’s daughters

Every small joy that got us through first semester at Glasgow

Georgia French

Thank god we made it