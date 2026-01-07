What’s actually going on with the utterly disgusting Grok bikini AI trend on X right now?

Elon Musk’s AI chatbot Grok is being criticised after people began flooding X with requests to digitally undress women and girls, often asking the tool to put them in bikinis or remove their clothes entirely.

The controversy kicked off after Grok’s recent “edit image” update, which allows you to modify photos directly through the chatbot. Almost immediately, people began abusing the feature by tagging Grok under women’s photos and prompting it to generate sexualised edits, usually bikini or underwear images, without consent.

Recently, 14-year-old Stranger Things actress Nell Fisher was targeted, with people asking Grok to make photos of her in a bikini.

Reuters and WIRED both confirmed that Grok has created images depicting minors in swimwear or minimal clothing in response to user prompts. In one five-minute period reviewed by WIRED just yesterday, Grok generated at least 90 images of women in bikinis or underwear.

X did not respond directly to Reuters’ findings. However, Grok’s official account later admitted there had been “isolated cases” where users received AI images of minors, adding that safeguards exist but are still being improved.

Elon Musk, meanwhile, appeared to mock the backlash, responding with laughing emojis to AI bikini edits of celebrities, including himself.

Elon Musk laughs off at Grok’s bikini picture of himself: pic.twitter.com/SZ5CM2YyrV — AllBlogThings (@allblogthings) January 2, 2026

Celebrities are being dragged into it too

Love Island host Maya Jama publicly called out what she described as “sick” behaviour after stumbling across a thread of Grok prompts underneath one of her photos.

People had asked the AI to undress her, oil her up, put her in a “clear micro bikini”, recreate porn scenes, and even change her race. Grok then replied with an AI-generated bikini image of Jama, despite her wearing a fully covered outfit in the original photo.

Maya slammed the users on X, saying the prompts were disturbing and demeaning, and criticised the sheer volume of abuse: Some of you are real sick b******s & should actually try going out sometimes.”

asking grok to remove someone’s clothes is the most disgusting and disturbing use of AI i’ve ever seen. each time i think men can’t go any lower, they prove me wrong, but grok enabling this behaviour with zero fucking regulations ???? you all deserve to rot in hell. — Shreya (@shreyaatwt) January 1, 2026

Regulators are now stepping in

UK technology secretary Lizall has described the images as “absolutely appalling” and backed regulator Ofcom to investigate X and Musk’s AI company xAI.

She told BBC News no one should have to endure intimate deepfakes of themselves online, especially when women and girls are being disproportionately targeted: “Make no mistake, the UK will not tolerate the endless proliferation of disgusting and abusive material online. We must all come together to stamp it out.”

For now, Grok continues to pump out bikini and “undressed” images every few seconds, and X has failed to act fast enough to stop it.

Featured image credit: Grok, White House/News Pictures/Shutterstock