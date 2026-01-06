The Tab

Zoe Saldaña’s controversial role where she did ‘blackface’ resurfaces after Avatar success

She even wore a fake nose

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

Zoe Saldaña is everywhere right now because of Avatar: Fire and Ash, and now people are looking back at her controversial role as Nina Simone when she did “blackface”.

The 47-year-old, who plays Neytiri in the Avatar series, is super open about her Afro-Latina heritage. Her dad is Dominican and her mum is Puerto Rican, but Zoe was born in the United States and spent most of her childhood in New York.

Back in 2016, Zoe sparked a massive controversy after she was announced as the lead for Nina, a biopic about the iconic African American singer Nina Simone.  To play Nina, Zoe darkened her skin and wore a prosthetic nose so she could better resemble the singer.

The incident has resurfaced after a viral tweet hinted at it.

“Listen, put this woman in a prosthetic and colour her face? You’re gonna get you a blockbuster,” the tweet said. “Except for that one time…”

In an interview with Allure from the time, Zoe defended her decision to play Nina Simone which she has since apologised for.

“I made a choice. Do I continue passing on the script and hope that the ‘right’ Black person will do it, or do I say, ‘You know what? Whatever consequences this may bring about, my casting is nothing in comparison to the fact that this story must be told’,” she said.

Mostly because of all the controversy, the film absolutely flopped at box office and barely scraped $22k (£16k) on a $7 million  (£5 million) budget. After a lot of backlash, Zoe admitted she was in the wrong for accepting the role as Nina in a statement she shared in 2020.

“I should have tried everything in my power to cast a Black woman to play an exceptionally perfect Black woman,” she said.

She continued:  “I thought back then that I had the permission because I was a black woman. And I am. But it was Nina Simone, and Nina had a life and she had a journey that should be honoured to the most specific detail, because she was a specifically detailed individual.”

Cardi B deletes frantic post defending Stefon Diggs after he’s charged with strangling woman

Hebe Hancock

She claims it’s all a lie

ASOS changed its returns policy again and EVERYONE is affected – here’s what’s new

Francesca Eke

It can actually ban you from ASOS Premier if you don’t behave

Man who killed KCL student appears in court, charged with causing death by dangerous driving

Esther Knowles

Aalia Mahomed was hit by a van while sitting on a bench near campus

Bray Byrne

‘Money was never the thing’: Son details the shocking real reason he films OnlyFans with dad

Kieran Galpin

I can’t tell if this is really sweet or absolutely horrifying

Stranger Things secret episode nine

I’m convinced, so here are MORE clues that prove real Stranger Things finale is tomorrow

Suchismita Ghosh

January 7 feels intentional

The time The Traitors is on TV has changed this series, so here’s when you need to tune in

Ellissa Bain

The schedule is all over the place

So, what do you mean I’m halfway through uni as a second-year?

Faye Robinson

Time to process this before I spiral

An insider finally reveals what went down with Selena and Justin and where they stand now

Hayley Soen

It’s been eight years

That iconic time Selena Gomez beefed with Justin Bieber over his new girlfriend resurfaces

Ellissa Bain

It was on Instagram and it was sooo messy

Beavo mum

Grab your Bible: Here are all the nasty videos of Beavo’s mum with her new boyfriend on OnlyFans

Kieran Galpin

Beavo’s got a new dad, and he’s filthy

