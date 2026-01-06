The Tab

Yikes, Drake is being accused of allegedly buying music streams to look more successful

He’s involved in a messy lawsuit

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

Drake has just been named in a lawsuit against public figures accused of promoting illegal online casinos, and they’re alleging he used the funds to fake his streams by buying them.

The accusers, LaShawnna Ridley and Tiffany Hines, are accusing the singer and notorious streamer Adin Ross of promoting an illegal online casino. Adin regularly gambled on Stake during livestreams, betting millions at a time for his audience’s entertainment. He also shared referral and promotion codes to encourage his viewers to use the site.

According to the lawsuit, Stake.us was created to try to get past the block of Stake.com everywhere in the US, and the plaintiffs are claiming it’s an illegal and unethical operation.

Drake started promoting Stake back in 2022, after signing a brand deal with the gambling platform. Just like Adin, Drake has shared content of him gambling using Stake and livestreamed the process to his supporters. The deal is estimated to be worth around $100 million, making it one of the most expensive celebrity gambling deals in history.

The lawsuit claims that Drake used the money to “bot” his streams – artificially inflate the numbers to make it look like he’s getting a lot more listens than he actually is. This is a civil case, so there’s no public evidence to back these claims.

@short.clips1_

Drakes reaction after winning $1,000,000 💰👀#drake #adinross #xqc #train #fyp

♬ original sound – Clips

Drake actually just accused Kendrick Lamar’s label, Universal Music Group, of the same thing. The case has stalled for now, and both Universal Music Group and Spotify deny allegations that they promoted Not Like Us illegally to make Drake look bad.

Spotify’s guidelines address their strong stance against artificial streams.

“An artificial stream is a stream that doesn’t reflect genuine user listening intent, including any instance of attempting to manipulate Spotify by using automated processes (e.g. bots or scripts),” the guidelines say.

“We conduct daily cleaning to ensure artificial streams are removed from public numbers in the Spotify app. This is essential to ensure a level playing field, where nobody is able to use artificial streaming to increase the perceived popularity of their music on Spotify.”

The Tab has reached out to Drake for comment.

