Beavo mum

Grab your Bible: Here are all the nasty videos of Beavo’s mum with her new boyfriend on OnlyFans

Beavo’s got a new dad, and he’s filthy

Kieran Galpin | Trends

Beavo’s history with OnlyFans is traumatic enough, but he’s since helped his mum launch her x-rated career with help from her new boyfriend.

Rita Alson joined OnlyFans at the end of November, and she bagged £4k in just a few weeks. She’s really going for it, creating an Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter that all link to her spicy page.

“People might think it’s crazy putting my mum on Spicy, but doing what I need to secure her future is the right move, and I stand by it!” Beavo said in a video.

Most of Rita’s content is cheeky selfies and a few scantily clad underwear shots, but she’s more recently been posting with her new boyfriend. Beavo’s mum is seemingly dating Simple Simon, an influencer with 87k followers on Instagram and 514k on TikTok. He also has an OnlyFans, offering people both a free page and a VIP one.

Here’s everything they’ve posted together – please don’t report me for war crimes for sharing these.

They had fun on their first date

Posting in the third person, Simon and Rita pretended to be spotted out and about. She claims to have “found this in my DMs”, but if we’re being completely honest, it was probably Beavo who recorded it.

There was more action after the date

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rita Alson (@rita.alson.uk)

The first video Rita posted was seemingly after their first date. Simon asked if she wanted the heating off, and she simply replied, “Just get in here and get your kit off.”

A cute pre-date picture

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rita Alson (@rita.alson.uk)

This was actually a shockingly normal post from the duo. They almost look like a normal couple… almost.

Beavo joined them for some drinks

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rita Alson (@rita.alson.uk)

Again, this video was apparently taken by someone outside of the Beavo sphere. Not quite sure I believe them.

The love story of the century

Out of context, this caption is quite cute: “POV: Living other men’s dreams.”

Someone buy them some acting classes

Again, they pretended to return home from a date. Again, Simon “got his kit off” and followed Rita into the bedroom. Cringe acting? Check. Rinsing the same video over and over again? Also check.

The same thing, but shower edition

“Just going to get in the shower, Si,” Rita beamed in this video, with her boyfriend adding, “Well, you ain’t going to get in there alone, that’s for sure.”

Simon then proceeded to throw a towel out of the room.

Aw, a father and son picture

Cute family picture aside, Beavo has already addressed calling Simple Simon his dad. He called him “daddy” on a stream and said: “F**k the self-respect. I’ve got bags in the bank.”

Beavo definitely filmed this video

In this clip, Beavo’s mum was fed a chip by her boyfriend. That’s normal, right? WRONG, he pushed it in and out of her mouth suggestively while smirking.

“It’s not the only thing I teased her with that evening,” he wrote on the video.

‘Just lie back for me’

There’s not a lot to say about this video besides: What the hell did I just watch?

Thank god he cropped the picture

Twitter

Credit: Twitter

After a “heavy night”, Beavo’s mum and her new boyfriend posed for a picture in bed. The uncropped version is on Rita’s Twitter.

Featured image credit: Rita Alson and Simple Simon/Instagram
More on: Influencer OnlyFans Viral
