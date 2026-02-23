An investigation into what went down with Samie Elishi and Sam Thompson between Love Island

6 hours ago

I may have forgotten that Samie Elishi was on Love Island 2026. The last few weeks focused so much on Belle and Lucinda shouting at each other, that nobody noticed Samie just chilling in the corner. Lest we forget Samie’s own relationship drama, here’s an intrinsic investigation into what happened with Sam Thompson and Samie Elishi in-between her Love Island: All Stars appearances. I doubt the police researches things this thoroughly.

Sam Thompson and Samie Elishi got together in spring 2025

Samie lasted for a whole four days on Love Island: All Stars 2025. However, she managed to pull Sam Thompson not long afterwards.

Their relationship began when they followed each other on Insta, and exchanged some flirty DMs. It appears Sam and Samie were together as early as Easter 2025. A source told the Daily Mail the couple visited the the King’s Road Fine Food Market together over the bank holiday weekend. “Sam and Samie are really getting along and if early signs are anything to go by, this could turn into a long-term relationship. It may be early days still, but they do really like each other. Sam is already introducing Samie to Chelsea by showing her off on the King’s Road over the Easter weekend and given how popular he is in the area, it meant a lot that he wasn’t hiding her away.”

Neither Sam or Samie actually confirmed they were dating. On 30th April, Samie said her relationship status was still single. She told The Sun: “A boyfriend would be nice eventually. No one wants to be alone. But I love being single at the same time. I love my girls”.

Three days after Samie said this, she was photographed making out with Sam in a street. Sam and Samie both attended Olivia Atwood’s 34th birthday party on 3rd May. They reportedly chatted to each other in the smoking area at the event, then got a taxi together to an afterparty at a bar in the West End.

People feared they split at the end of May

Love Island viewers clocked that Sam and Samie weren’t on each other’s socials as much. They theorised the couple split, and Zara McDermott was somehow involved. However, Sam Thompson’s rep confirmed to The Tab that they were still together.

Samie Elishi and Sam Thompson broke up for good in the summer

On 26th June, it was confirmed that Sam and Samie actually had broken-up. People claim to have spotted him on the dating app Raya a few hours after this announcement. Erm, it seems Sam tends to move quickly.

Sam explained on the Staying Relevant podcast in July that he’d decided to take a break from relationships. He said: “I’m going to work on myself, no dating. I’m not ready. I realised that.” He seems to have had a change of tune quite quickly, though. In October 2025, it emerged that Sam was dating a DJ called Talitha Balinska, who he’d met two years earlier at an eyewear event.

Samie had a different explanation for the break-up

In November, Samie spoke to the Daily Mail about how dating was “tough” because of the “calibre of men in the world right now”. Valid.

She went into more detail about her split from Sam. “Me and Sam were dating for a bit, and he is lovely, but he is not the person for me. We are still cool and we’re still friends. He looks quite happy now anyway, he is focusing on him and his new relationship, I suppose… It looks like it is going well. I am happy for him, there’s no animosity there, nothing really happened, there’s not really any tea. It is what it is. We were so busy, we couldn’t see each other really. It just fizzled out, and we agreed to just be friends.”

Seven weeks later, we learned Samie signed up for All Stars.

