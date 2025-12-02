Meet Sam Thompson’s stunning new DJ girlfriend Talitha Balinska, as they go official

They met while he was still dating Zara

5 hours ago

Sam Thompson confirmed he’s got a girlfriend on the latest episode of his podcast with Pete Wicks, so here’s everything you need to know about Talitha Balinska.

“I’ve got a girlfriend. I’ve got a girlfriend!” he shouted excitedly as Pete jokingly said: “We’ve lost him again to the dark powers of a woman.”

He shockingly split from Zara McDermott in December 2024 after five years together, and it sounds like he’s happier than ever with his new girl.

Sam Thompson is dating DJ and model Talitha Balinska

Talitha is a London-based producer and DJ who’s making her mark in the UK’s electronic music scene after graduating from the University of Bristol in 2023.

The 24-year-old is a fashion and lifestyle influencer too, with over 500k followers on TikTok and 170k on Instagram, Plus, she’s signed to Premier Model Management as a model and has done campaigns for ASOS.

She’s the sister of actress Ella Balinska, who’s been in a few films including Resident Evil, Charlie’s Angels, and Run Sweetheart Run. Her other sister Esme is a musician too.

They actually met while he was still dating Zara… awks

Talitha and Sam met back in October 2023 when she modelled in a campaign for Sam’s sunglasses brand, Dinelli Eyewear. He was he still dating Zara McDermott at the time.

Nothing romantic happened between them back then, though. They reconnected earlier this year when she was invited as a surprise guest to his live podcast show at the O2 Arena.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TALITHA BALINSKA (@talitha.balinska)

They’re going to keep their relationship very private

Sam confirmed they were dating on his podcast Staying Relevant in October, and they’ve just gone official in November.

Speaking about the moment he asked her to be his girlfriend, Sam said: “Mate, it was just super relaxed. It was so boring really, but that’s kind of how I wanted it to be. We just went for dinner and I was like, “I really like you”. And I just went “I’d love to be your boyfriend”. I don’t know why I’m panicking more now!

“Yeah, I just said, ‘Look, I really, really like you and you make me feel really… comfortable. I feel like I can be myself around you. I don’t want to be dating anyone else. I’m 33, I wouldn’t be dating someone this amount of time if I didn’t think it had legs to last. So will you be my girlfriend?’ And she said, ‘Yes’. And so I said, ‘Great’.”

They haven’t gone Instagram official yet, but Sam said he’s planning on keeping things a lot more private this time around, after posting absolutely everything about his relationship online last time around.

“I don’t think there’s any need for it [posting it on Instagram],” he said. “I’ve done that before and I want to do a complete opposite of that this time.”

Zara is happily dating One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson after their shock split last year.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Talitha Balinska