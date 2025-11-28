Here are Kelly Brook’s FIVE messy engagements she spoke about on I’m A Celeb

And each messier than the last

2 hours ago

In the most recent episode of I’m A Celeb, the legendary Kelly Brook opened up about her five engagements on the road to meeting and marrying her now-husband, Jeremy Parisi.

Kelly Brook and Italian model Jeremy Parisi met on social media in 2015, connecting over their mutual love of martial arts. Jeremy, who is five years Kelly’s junior, is also a professional Judo master.

“Jeremy was a judo fighter, [and] I was in LA doing martial arts training. So our relationship was based on chatting about martial arts, fitness, health, and diets, and that’s how we started to get to know each other. It just kind of evolved,” Kelly told HELLO!.

Doing away with tradition, Kelly popped the question to her boyfriend in 2018. Three years later, they wed in Jeremy’s hometown of Arpino in Italy.

Though Kelly and Jeremy are now living their best lives, Kelly had more than one heartbreak on her journey to happily ever after.

Jason Statham was the first of Kelly Brook’s five engagements

Between 1997 and 2004, Kelly Brook dated Hollywood action star Jason Statham. They got engaged during that time, but upon moving to the United States, their relationship began to erode.

Jason soon became thee action star, and while Kelly acted as his “support network”, her own career “floundered” and she was left feeling unsupported.

She recalled: “So we broke up and I think he just turned around to me and was like, ‘Why are you leaving now? Look I’m a movie star and I’m a millionaire, why now?”

“And I was like, ‘You just haven’t been there, you haven’t been there for me and I need to become a woman.’ During this process, I’ve become a woman and I don’t think you know who I am anymore. You know the girl that quit MTV and came with you, but you don’t know the woman.”

They separated in 2004, ending the engagement.

Fiancé number two was Billy Zane

After meeting actor Billy Zane on the set of 2004’s Survival Island, when she was still with Jason Statham, she began dating him shortly after the breakup. They lived together in a £1 million farmhouse in Kent between 2004 and 2008, getting engaged along the way. After rekindling the romance a number of times, they split once and for all in 2008.

“Jason was my first love. Billy was never going to be somebody I wanted to spend my life with. It was a fling,” she later admitted.

Up next was rugby player Danny Cipriani

After Billy came former professional rugby player Danny Cipriani, whom she dated between 2008 and 2010. Both parties later accused one another of cheating, with Kelly claiming that she found hordes of thirsty women in his phone.

Later, Danny accused his ex of cheating on her then-boyfriend, Thom (fiancé number four), with him.

After Danny, she moved on to his mate

Shortly after breaking things off with alleged cheater Danny, Kelly Brook got engaged to his mate and fellow rugby player Thom Evans. The couple suffered two miscarriages during their relationship, which was especially painful for Kelly because her boyfriend desperately wanted a child.

It’s not confirmed, but it’s believed they broke up due to Kelly’s infidelity. Thom Evans is now with Nicole Scherzinger.

David McIntosh was the last fiancé before Jeremy

Kelly Brook’s final heartbreak came during her engagement to Gladiator competitor David McIntosh. They broke up numerous times throughout their engagement, which came just two weeks after their first split. Despite being confused by the sudden proposal, Kelly accepted in “three seconds.”

David and Kelly broke up within one year of getting together, with the former allegedly cheating with his ex.

“I fell out of love with him a while ago. He is a needy, insecure man that will never treat a woman right,” she later said. “His cooking is s*** too. I won’t miss any of it. We both deserve better. He used you and me.”