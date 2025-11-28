The Tab

19-year-old arrested as police investigate viral Leicester university ‘belt’ video

University of Leicester has also issued a statement

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | News

Earlier this week, a video of a young man being hit by a belt in Leicester went viral across social media, and now the police have officially shared an update.

The ‘belt incident’ video was posted on social media earlier this week

An anonymous man shared his alleged story of an incident that happened in a Leicester student accommodation last week. The man claimed he’d been robbed, pressured to buy his clothes back and that his friend was beaten with a belt. The story was shared on TikTok by creator The Hunna Way, who calls himself the “voice of the streets”. His video now has over two million views.

A video of the alleged belt incident, and other videos apparently from the same night, have spread across TikTok and X. There has been a lot of presssure to find out more context behind the disturbing videos, and start a police investigation.

The police have now issued a statement and made an arrest

In a new statement shared with the BBC, Leicester police confirm some of the murky details around this case, and that an investigation is ongoing.

“The suspects had left the scene before officers arrived, and it was then disclosed something similar had happened at a property in Leicestershire the day before,” Leicester police said.

They confirmed that the men in the video are all 18 and 19 years old. The police also confirmed that the day before, a group of men had arrived at an accommodation in Harborough and demanded designer clothing and bank transfers from the men who lived there. The anonymous alleged victim had mentioned this incident in his initial TikTok statement.

A 19-year-old man has officially been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit robbery, but he was let go on bail soon after.

The investigation is still active, and Leicester police are encouraging anyone with information surrounding the incident to get in touch.

A University of Leicester spokesperson told The Tab: “We are aware of these deeply concerning videos and are treating this very seriously. We do not believe that the alleged perpetrator is a University of Leicester student, nor is this to be University-owned or managed accommodation, but we are in close contact with Leicestershire Police to establish whether members of our community are affected, so the appropriate levels of support and action can be taken.”

wicked nessarose

This huge change to Nessarose in Wicked: For Good is completely different from the musical

Cassandra Fong

Elphaba makes a different choice in the movie

Here’s how to do that hilarious AI ceiling collapse prank all over TikTok right now

Ellissa Bain

It’s so good

Wicked Ethan Slater Spongebob

We all wowed at him in Wicked, but these resurfaced videos of Ethan Slater are CURSED

Harrison Brocklehurst

Playing SpongeBob feels like a humiliation ritual

wicked for good elphaba and glinda

Elphaba and Glinda’s heartbreaking final reunion wasn’t included in Wicked: For Good

Claudia Cox

I can’t cope with how tragic it is in the book

Right, here’s what Y/N and CEO actually mean, from that viral TikTok trend

Ellissa Bain

It’s so confusing

The four huge actors Ariana Grande beat to play Glinda in Wicked, because she really is popular

Kieran Galpin

Ngl, I vibe with these women as Glinda

Drag Race Cynthia Lee Fontaine died

‘Shame on you’: Drag Race legend calls out fan site for posting that she’d passed away

Harrison Brocklehurst

‘My apologies for the emotional distress this false posting has caused’

Here are the four best Christmas markets to visit in London in 2025

Maegan Erin Gawigawen

The most wonderful time of the year is here

Drag Race UK season seven queens

Drag Race UK season seven queens clap back at people calling this year’s the worst one yet

Harrison Brocklehurst

‘Can we consider we’re people behind the screen – all who had dreams of being on the show’

