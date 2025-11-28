19-year-old arrested as police investigate viral Leicester university ‘belt’ video

30 mins ago

Earlier this week, a video of a young man being hit by a belt in Leicester went viral across social media, and now the police have officially shared an update.

The ‘belt incident’ video was posted on social media earlier this week

An anonymous man shared his alleged story of an incident that happened in a Leicester student accommodation last week. The man claimed he’d been robbed, pressured to buy his clothes back and that his friend was beaten with a belt. The story was shared on TikTok by creator The Hunna Way, who calls himself the “voice of the streets”. His video now has over two million views.

A video of the alleged belt incident, and other videos apparently from the same night, have spread across TikTok and X. There has been a lot of presssure to find out more context behind the disturbing videos, and start a police investigation.

The police have now issued a statement and made an arrest

In a new statement shared with the BBC, Leicester police confirm some of the murky details around this case, and that an investigation is ongoing.

“The suspects had left the scene before officers arrived, and it was then disclosed something similar had happened at a property in Leicestershire the day before,” Leicester police said.

They confirmed that the men in the video are all 18 and 19 years old. The police also confirmed that the day before, a group of men had arrived at an accommodation in Harborough and demanded designer clothing and bank transfers from the men who lived there. The anonymous alleged victim had mentioned this incident in his initial TikTok statement.

A 19-year-old man has officially been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit robbery, but he was let go on bail soon after.

The investigation is still active, and Leicester police are encouraging anyone with information surrounding the incident to get in touch.

A University of Leicester spokesperson told The Tab: “We are aware of these deeply concerning videos and are treating this very seriously. We do not believe that the alleged perpetrator is a University of Leicester student, nor is this to be University-owned or managed accommodation, but we are in close contact with Leicestershire Police to establish whether members of our community are affected, so the appropriate levels of support and action can be taken.”

Featured image via Canva/TikTok