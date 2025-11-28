Here’s how to do that hilarious AI ceiling collapse prank all over TikTok right now
The TikTok AI pranks are back and better than ever with a brand new ceiling collapse joke that’s literally hilarious. It follows the same format at the funny builder prank and homeless man prank that went viral earlier this year. If you want to trick one of your friends or family members, here’s exactly how to do it.
This hilarious AI ceiling collapse prank has gone viral on TikTok
The viral trend involves tricking someone that your entire ceiling has fallen down over text, with pictures that look ridiculously real. Basically, you use AI to make it look like the ceiling in one of your rooms has actually collapsed, and text them to your dad or pal with a really worried message. It’s so simple but just so good, and really easy to do.
Here’s exactly how to do the AI ceiling collapse prank
- First you need to take a picture of the room where you want to make it look like your ceiling has collapsed. Make sure you get the whole room in shot, including the floor and ceiling. It’s probably best to use the 0.5 camera.
- Then, go to Google’s AI chatbot Gemini. You can either go to the website or download the app, it doesn’t really matter.
- Click the + and press “upload files”. Then, find the photo in your camera roll.
- In the text box, enter this prompt: “Make it look like the ceiling has collapsed in this photo. Make it as realistic as possible, and don’t change any of the other things in the room.”
- Now click the plane icon to send the message and wait for Gemini to generate your ceiling collapse image. If you’re not happy with it, you can ask the AI chatbot to create another one.
- All you need to do now is save the picture to your camera roll and send it to a friend or family member with a really panicked message. Use capital letters for added effect, obviously
