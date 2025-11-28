The Tab

Here’s how to do that hilarious AI ceiling collapse prank all over TikTok right now

It’s so good

Ellissa Bain | Trends

The TikTok AI pranks are back and better than ever with a brand new ceiling collapse joke that’s literally hilarious. It follows the same format at the funny builder prank and homeless man prank that went viral earlier this year. If you want to trick one of your friends or family members, here’s exactly how to do it.

This hilarious AI ceiling collapse prank has gone viral on TikTok

The viral trend involves tricking someone that your entire ceiling has fallen down over text, with pictures that look ridiculously real. Basically, you use AI to make it look like the ceiling in one of your rooms has actually collapsed, and text them to your dad or pal with a really worried message. It’s so simple but just so good, and really easy to do.

@joanneshiret

I feel so bad 😂😂 #ai #prank #aiprank #funny #fyp

♬ Piano famous song Chopin Deep deep clear beauty – RYOpianoforte

Here’s exactly how to do the AI ceiling collapse prank

  1. First you need to take a picture of the room where you want to make it look like your ceiling has collapsed. Make sure you get the whole room in shot, including the floor and ceiling. It’s probably best to use the 0.5 camera.
  2. Then, go to Google’s AI chatbot Gemini. You can either go to the website or download the app, it doesn’t really matter.
  3. Click the + and press “upload files”. Then, find the photo in your camera roll.
  4. In the text box, enter this prompt: “Make it look like the ceiling has collapsed in this photo. Make it as realistic as possible, and don’t change any of the other things in the room.”

  5. Now click the plane icon to send the message and wait for Gemini to generate your ceiling collapse image. If you’re not happy with it, you can ask the AI chatbot to create another one.
  6. All you need to do now is save the picture to your camera roll and send it to a friend or family member with a really panicked message. Use capital letters for added effect, obviously

Featured image by: @joanneshiret/TikTok

Ellissa Bain | Trends
wicked nessarose

This huge change to Nessarose in Wicked: For Good is completely different from the musical

Cassandra Fong

Elphaba makes a different choice in the movie

19-year-old arrested as police investigate viral Leicester university ‘belt’ video

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

University of Leicester has also issued a statement

Here’s how to do that hilarious AI ceiling collapse prank all over TikTok right now

Ellissa Bain

It’s so good

Wicked Ethan Slater Spongebob

We all wowed at him in Wicked, but these resurfaced videos of Ethan Slater are CURSED

Harrison Brocklehurst

Playing SpongeBob feels like a humiliation ritual

wicked for good elphaba and glinda

Elphaba and Glinda’s heartbreaking final reunion wasn’t included in Wicked: For Good

Claudia Cox

I can’t cope with how tragic it is in the book

Right, here’s what Y/N and CEO actually mean, from that viral TikTok trend

Ellissa Bain

It’s so confusing

The four huge actors Ariana Grande beat to play Glinda in Wicked, because she really is popular

Kieran Galpin

Ngl, I vibe with these women as Glinda

Drag Race Cynthia Lee Fontaine died

‘Shame on you’: Drag Race legend calls out fan site for posting that she’d passed away

Harrison Brocklehurst

‘My apologies for the emotional distress this false posting has caused’

Here are the four best Christmas markets to visit in London in 2025

Maegan Erin Gawigawen

The most wonderful time of the year is here

Drag Race UK season seven queens

Drag Race UK season seven queens clap back at people calling this year’s the worst one yet

Harrison Brocklehurst

‘Can we consider we’re people behind the screen – all who had dreams of being on the show’

