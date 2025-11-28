Here’s how to do that hilarious AI ceiling collapse prank all over TikTok right now

1 hour ago

The TikTok AI pranks are back and better than ever with a brand new ceiling collapse joke that’s literally hilarious. It follows the same format at the funny builder prank and homeless man prank that went viral earlier this year. If you want to trick one of your friends or family members, here’s exactly how to do it.

This hilarious AI ceiling collapse prank has gone viral on TikTok

The viral trend involves tricking someone that your entire ceiling has fallen down over text, with pictures that look ridiculously real. Basically, you use AI to make it look like the ceiling in one of your rooms has actually collapsed, and text them to your dad or pal with a really worried message. It’s so simple but just so good, and really easy to do.

Here’s exactly how to do the AI ceiling collapse prank

Featured image by: @joanneshiret/TikTok