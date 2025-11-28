The Tab
Wicked Ethan Slater Spongebob

We all wowed at him in Wicked, but these resurfaced videos of Ethan Slater are CURSED

Playing SpongeBob feels like a humiliation ritual

Harrison Brocklehurst | Entertainment

I feel like the tides have changed on Ethan Slater. When we first learned of him, either via witnessing his stage performances or seeing those first visuals of him as Boq in Wicked and Wicked For Good people were quite shocked Ariana Grande was phwoaring. I’m not saying that harshly, seems like a nice guy, but it was the truth of the public opinion a few years back. But something has shifted. I think it can all be tracked to his endearing Jennifer Hudson Show spirit tunnel, but things really maxed out when he sung Dancing Through Life during Wicked: One Wonderful Night when Jonathan Bailey was MIA. It was quite sexy. Then he ended up being one of the best parts of Wicked: For Good with his menacing turn as the Tinman. Nobody knew he had it in him! But all that good faith may be derailed by the resurfaced videos of when Ethan Slater played SpongeBob in the SpongeBob SquarePants musical way before Wicked. Haunting.

The cursed video from 2017 has gone viral

The video sees Ethan Slater playing SpongeBob in the SpongeBob SquarePants musical. He originated the role both in its official previews and test runs and then on Broadway. Despite the fact this cringe video is getting rinsed, the SpongeBob musical got a lot of critical acclaim and has been pretty successful. A recent UK run had Gareth Gates in it as Squidward, with I’m a Celeb’s Tom Read Wilson playing the role also – and Divina De Campo from Drag Race and TikTok musical theatre diva Hannah Lowther.

Most Read

Love Is Blind’s Zack changes ‘creepy’ caption for anniversary with Bliss after backlash

Aitch and Shona’s huge age gap revealed, as ‘jungle romance’ blossoms on I’m A Celeb

Ariana Grande

People have translated the tragic spell Glinda was shown at the end of Wicked, and I’m bawling

But yes, people are horrified at the resurfaced video. Why on earth the costume didn’t make him look a bit more sponge like is beyond me. The fact they made poor Ethan Slater squeak about and do the SpongeBob laugh is beyond cruel – at least he got his serious actor redemption in that final act of Wicked: For Good.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

More on: Celebrity Ethan Slater Film Wicked
Harrison Brocklehurst | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

Jonathan Bailey reveals tragic reason Fiyero picks Elphaba in Wicked: For Good, that was cut

Jonathan Bailey

Dear straight women: Please stop being gremlins about Jonathan Bailey’s sexuality, it’s beyond gross

Wicked Elphaba sex cardigan screenwriter

The Wicked screenwriter has finally explained why she put Elphaba in a chunky ‘sex cardigan’

Latest
wicked nessarose

This huge change to Nessarose in Wicked: For Good is completely different from the musical

Cassandra Fong

Elphaba makes a different choice in the movie

19-year-old arrested as police investigate viral Leicester university ‘belt’ video

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

University of Leicester has also issued a statement

Here’s how to do that hilarious AI ceiling collapse prank all over TikTok right now

Ellissa Bain

It’s so good

Wicked Ethan Slater Spongebob

We all wowed at him in Wicked, but these resurfaced videos of Ethan Slater are CURSED

Harrison Brocklehurst

Playing SpongeBob feels like a humiliation ritual

wicked for good elphaba and glinda

Elphaba and Glinda’s heartbreaking final reunion wasn’t included in Wicked: For Good

Claudia Cox

I can’t cope with how tragic it is in the book

Right, here’s what Y/N and CEO actually mean, from that viral TikTok trend

Ellissa Bain

It’s so confusing

The four huge actors Ariana Grande beat to play Glinda in Wicked, because she really is popular

Kieran Galpin

Ngl, I vibe with these women as Glinda

Drag Race Cynthia Lee Fontaine died

‘Shame on you’: Drag Race legend calls out fan site for posting that she’d passed away

Harrison Brocklehurst

‘My apologies for the emotional distress this false posting has caused’

Here are the four best Christmas markets to visit in London in 2025

Maegan Erin Gawigawen

The most wonderful time of the year is here

Drag Race UK season seven queens

Drag Race UK season seven queens clap back at people calling this year’s the worst one yet

Harrison Brocklehurst

‘Can we consider we’re people behind the screen – all who had dreams of being on the show’

wicked nessarose

This huge change to Nessarose in Wicked: For Good is completely different from the musical

Cassandra Fong

Elphaba makes a different choice in the movie

19-year-old arrested as police investigate viral Leicester university ‘belt’ video

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

University of Leicester has also issued a statement

Here’s how to do that hilarious AI ceiling collapse prank all over TikTok right now

Ellissa Bain

It’s so good

Wicked Ethan Slater Spongebob

We all wowed at him in Wicked, but these resurfaced videos of Ethan Slater are CURSED

Harrison Brocklehurst

Playing SpongeBob feels like a humiliation ritual

wicked for good elphaba and glinda

Elphaba and Glinda’s heartbreaking final reunion wasn’t included in Wicked: For Good

Claudia Cox

I can’t cope with how tragic it is in the book

Right, here’s what Y/N and CEO actually mean, from that viral TikTok trend

Ellissa Bain

It’s so confusing

The four huge actors Ariana Grande beat to play Glinda in Wicked, because she really is popular

Kieran Galpin

Ngl, I vibe with these women as Glinda

Drag Race Cynthia Lee Fontaine died

‘Shame on you’: Drag Race legend calls out fan site for posting that she’d passed away

Harrison Brocklehurst

‘My apologies for the emotional distress this false posting has caused’

Here are the four best Christmas markets to visit in London in 2025

Maegan Erin Gawigawen

The most wonderful time of the year is here

Drag Race UK season seven queens

Drag Race UK season seven queens clap back at people calling this year’s the worst one yet

Harrison Brocklehurst

‘Can we consider we’re people behind the screen – all who had dreams of being on the show’