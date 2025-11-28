Jonathan Bailey reveals tragic reason Fiyero picks Elphaba in Wicked: For Good, that was cut

3 hours ago

In Wicked: For Good, we see Elphaba and Fiyero’s relationship get more serious as he officially picks the Wicked Witch of the West over Glinda, and there’s an unseen, deeper reason why.

At the start of Wicked: For Good, Fiyero is about to get married to Glinda in a relationship he’s obviously unhappy in. But by the end of the film, he is happily running away from Oz, holding hands with Elphaba. Although we see their bond develop in the film, there are some crucial parts that are missing from the main movie, according to Jonathan Bailey.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he explained the unseen character drama that draws Fiyero to Elphaba.

“I immediately was like, this guy is going from school to school. There’s no sense of family. He’s a Winkie prince. He’s probably been sent to boarding school been reared by nannies. Probably doesn’t feel any sense of love or support.’ Things that are sort of reflected in Elphaba’s story. As a result, he has no attention and no patience, and finds systems tedious,” he said.

Although we learn about FIyero going from school to school, we never get to see his tumultuous relationship with his parents.

Jonathan added: “That kindness is what powers him through when he sees the ease by which Madame Morrible can turn and vilify Elphaba and create a character for her that the populace immediately take on. He has a very strong sense of injustice.”

According to Jonathan, Fiyero’s distant relationship with his family and deep longing for true love are why he ends up straying from Glinda.

“[It’s] reflected in his relationship to Glinda, which is a perceived sense of what love should be, and the idea of a perfect union by other standards. He’s got a feral mind that’s centred by something meaningful, which I think I probably relate to,” the actor said.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image via TikTok