‘This is weird’: A controversial new Wicked TikTok trend is getting lots of backlash

Some are saying it’s racially insensitive

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

A new trend, inspired by the chaotic Wicked: For Good press tour, has started blowing up on TikTok, and people are super conflicted on how to feel.

The trend is inspired by Cynthia protecting Ariana

A couple of weeks ago, a viral video showed Ariana Grande being aggressively approached by a stranger at the Wicked: For Good premiere in Singapore. The video is obviously super upsetting and made people question the level of security at these types of events. The man who attacked Ariana, later identified as Johnson Wen, has been arrested and charged. He’s also banned from Singapore.

One thing lots of people noticed about the video is how quick Cynthia was to defend Ariana, jumping in to separate her from the intruder even before the security got there. This has inspired a trend of boyfriends showing how protective they are of their girlfriends by comparing themselves to Cynthia.

One video, made by TikTok creator AyeSebastian, has over four million likes.

@ayesebastien

My little boo boo bear, I will protect you like Elphaba protects Glinda no matter what 😍

♬ original sound – Sadie

“When someone gets too close to my girl and I genuinely turn into Cynthia Erivo,” the text in the video said.

The TikTok then compares Sebastian protecting his girlfriend with viral pictures of Cynthia seeming “protective” towards Ariana, including a caricature drawing that shows Cynthia as a large muscly version of herself, holding a super tiny Ariana.

It’s now getting some serious backlash

Over the past four days since the video was posted, it’s created a divide in the comments. Some people are loving it, making jokes about Ariana and Cynthia’s close relationship.

“Even Tom Holland is not like this with Zendaya,” one comment said.

“Wakanda protection at its tiniest! Gotta protect her queen at all costs!” said another.

But others aren’t so sure they like the vibes of the trend, and are uncomfortable with making masculine caricatures of a black woman protecting a frail white woman as it leans into racial stereotypes.

“I’m too woke for this trend,” said one comment.

The conversation has taken off on X, with lots of viral tweets sharing their opinion on Sebastian’s video.

“This is genuinely so odd and reeks of racism,” said one tweet.

“People are trying to argue with you but as if people don’t keep masculinising black women and saying they look like men,” one replier agreed.

But some people aren’t so sure there’s a major issue with the trend.

“Define racism quickly!” said a quote tweet, with over 55k likes.

Sebastian hasn’t responded to the backlash his video is getting, and neither Cynthia or Ariana have acknowledged the overprotective memes.

The Tab has reached out to Sebastian Andrade for comment.

