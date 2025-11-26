The Tab

Influencer storms out of Wicked: For Good over *that* Elphaba and Fiyero scene

She also thinks the spells are real

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

An influencer left Wicked: For Good halfway through the film because she thought the Elphaba and Fiyero sex scene was “too much”, and she was scared the magic spells were real.

Sarah Beurnett is an Instagram influencer with over 35k followers. She posts lots of Christian and family-based content with her kids and husband, but she shook things up by becoming a film critic over the weekend. In an Instagram Reel that now has over four million views, Sarah gave her hot take on the latest Wicked film.

“Are you the mum that got up in the middle of the movie Wicked and walked out with your kids?” the text in the video said.

In the caption, Sarah breaks down her reasoning in a lot of detail.

“My honest review on the movie Wicked For Good: I am shook with how they handled the movie. The conviction in my gut was SO strong,” she said.

“Let’s be honest, this world is dark, and the enemy is smooth as creamy peanut butter, y’all! He knows how to slip into our minds and hearts so easily. Through the things we watch and listen to! Don’t get comfortable with the ways of this world.”

It wasn’t just the very tame sex scene that upset Sarah – the influencer was disturbed by the use of magic spells throughout the film. I wonder if she knew that both the main characters are literal witches.

via Universal

“I am not sitting in a movie that is casting legit spells over my family and me, and allowing my children to watch scenes where men are sexually taking off women’s clothing and music that is talking about them lying in bed together. I have a feeling that the spells cast in this movie weren’t just some made-up words.. they had purpose in them.”

The comment section is absolutely dragging Sarah, both for her offence at the sex scene – if you can even call it that – but also for being shocked there’s magic in Wicked: For Good.

“You went to see a movie called Wicked… a movie about witches… and were shocked that there were spells? Bless your heart,” one comment said.

Next time, Sarah should try watching a trailer or something before taking her kids to a film.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image via Universal/Instagram

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
How long are the trailers before Wicked: For Good?! What time you need to get to the cinema

Ellissa Bain

Here are all the timings you need to know

Mount Rushmore Spotify AI

How to do the latest AI trend that makes you a Mount Rushmore of your top Spotify artists

Harrison Brocklehurst

They come out looking so cursed

Leamington’s hidden gems: Charity shops no Warwick student should miss

Sofia Drake-Perelló

Your go-to guide on how to shop on a budget while remaining environmentally conscious

The full Stranger Things season five schedule, since it has all got a little bit confusing

Hebe Hancock

It’s split into three parts

Darshan

Is Boy Throb satire? Explaining the TikTok boyband and why one member only performs via video call

Kieran Galpin

I have about 1,000 questions… mostly about the mysterious Darshan

Ariana Grande spoiled the final scene of Wicked: For Good last year and nobody knew

Ellissa Bain

She literally described the whole thing

Stranger Things five theory twist

This Stranger Things theory explains huge season five final twist that could ruin the whole show

Harrison Brocklehurst

And worst of all… it makes so much sense

The LA police department call out TMZ over ‘false’ claims in the D4vd and Celeste case

Hebe Hancock

There’s a lot of information around

A third year’s survival guide to winter formal season at York

Shannon Downing

A night of sparkles, chaos and stories you’ll laugh about all year

