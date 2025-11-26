Influencer storms out of Wicked: For Good over *that* Elphaba and Fiyero scene

1 hour ago

An influencer left Wicked: For Good halfway through the film because she thought the Elphaba and Fiyero sex scene was “too much”, and she was scared the magic spells were real.

Sarah Beurnett is an Instagram influencer with over 35k followers. She posts lots of Christian and family-based content with her kids and husband, but she shook things up by becoming a film critic over the weekend. In an Instagram Reel that now has over four million views, Sarah gave her hot take on the latest Wicked film.

“Are you the mum that got up in the middle of the movie Wicked and walked out with your kids?” the text in the video said.

In the caption, Sarah breaks down her reasoning in a lot of detail.

“My honest review on the movie Wicked For Good: I am shook with how they handled the movie. The conviction in my gut was SO strong,” she said.

“Let’s be honest, this world is dark, and the enemy is smooth as creamy peanut butter, y’all! He knows how to slip into our minds and hearts so easily. Through the things we watch and listen to! Don’t get comfortable with the ways of this world.”

It wasn’t just the very tame sex scene that upset Sarah – the influencer was disturbed by the use of magic spells throughout the film. I wonder if she knew that both the main characters are literal witches.

“I am not sitting in a movie that is casting legit spells over my family and me, and allowing my children to watch scenes where men are sexually taking off women’s clothing and music that is talking about them lying in bed together. I have a feeling that the spells cast in this movie weren’t just some made-up words.. they had purpose in them.”

The comment section is absolutely dragging Sarah, both for her offence at the sex scene – if you can even call it that – but also for being shocked there’s magic in Wicked: For Good.

“You went to see a movie called Wicked… a movie about witches… and were shocked that there were spells? Bless your heart,” one comment said.

Next time, Sarah should try watching a trailer or something before taking her kids to a film.

Featured image via Universal/Instagram