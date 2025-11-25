Wicked has a deleted scene which explains the For Good ending where Glinda can do magic

5 hours ago

There’s a huge debate going on right now over the ending of Wicked For Good – and if the Grimmerie opening for Glinda is some sort of suggestion that she can now do magic. Or that Elphaba is transferring her power over to Glinda. The lore is running wild, but there’s actually a deleted scene in the first Wicked film that hints at exactly what happened. None of this was in the stage show, so it’s obviously spawned a lot of fan theories. This deleted scene from Wicked however really gives a lot more context into whether Glinda can now do magic or if something else is afoot in For Good.

Glinda wanting magical powers is a major plot

Glinda basically wants the gifts Elphaba has and is gagging to have that sort of approval from Madame Morrible, but never gets it. In For Good, we see a pre Wicked younger Glinda getting a wand for her birthday showing her hunger for the power has always been there and even when she doesn’t have it, people love her anyway.

But at the end of Wicked For Good when Elphaba and Fiyero are off to live their new life now the Wizard and Morrible are thwarted, Glinda gets the Grimmerie and there’s a suggestion that she now will be able to use it and get her childhood dreams completed.

Whilst it’s ambiguous, there’s actually a deleted scene with pivotal dialogue that brings a lot of context to this scene that didn’t make it into the final film. The cut dialogue had Elphaba telling Glinda “Maybe it’s harder for you to make magic because things have been kind of easy for you. So you don’t need it.”

But after Wicked For Good, things have NOT been easy for Glinda. She had a more wonderful childhood and she’s always been popular and adored. Elphaba was a child of the human world and Oz because her mother slept with the Wizard – and her green skin and powers are the consequence of that tryst. She’s always faced persecution and her powers were her gifts to prove her worth and value. After Glinda is left alone and lost everything, she potentially now can do magic. This isn’t in the musical, but it’s open to interpretation and that cut dialogue certainly sheds light on the situation.

Director Jon M Chu has explained why he added this part and said “Elphaba giving Glinda the book is her saying ‘You know the power that you have, and you know the truth’. But there’s no answer at the end of this movie, it’s a challenge: ‘What are you going to be?’ We don’t know what Glinda does, we just know the possibilities are beautiful.”

So that deleted scene in Wicked is really pivotal for that context with Glinda and her For Good magic potential!

