This is what Wicked 3 will be about if another film is made, and I need it right now

5 hours ago

Wicked: For Good has finally been released and everyone is already wanting to know if there’s going to be a third film. A Wicked 3 hasn’t been confirmed, but this is what it would be about.

At the Brazil Wicked: For Good premiere, the Director Jon M. Chu was asked if he’s considering a spinoff. He said he’s “not” right now but “you never know”.

“As far as I know, this was always meant to be a two-movie experience. This is the end of an era, but you never know,” he added, as per Us Weekly.

The movies are based on the Wicked musical, which finishes at the end of For: Good, but there are actually eight books in the original series by Gregory Maguire.

The first book is Wicked, which has been split into two parts for the film. After that is Son of a Witch, which would provide the plot for a potential Wicked 3.

This is what Wicked 3 will be about, if there is another film after For Good

Son of a Witch, which was published 20 years after the original novel, in 2005, is about Elphaba and Fiyero’s son Liir. It’s set about 10 years after the events of Wicked.

The book begins when Liir is found almost dead. He is healed and taken on a quest by a woman called Candle to find his half-sister Nor, who was last seen in the Emerald City.

At this point, Oz is under dangerous new management after the Wizard’s exit, and the book shows a much darker side to the Oz world we see in Wicked.

If there is a Wicked 3, we can assume it would follow the plot of Son of a Witch. However, there’s one problem. In Maguire’s book series, Elphaba does die.

The musical changed the story so that Elphaba fakes her death and survives, but this isn’t the original tale. So, Son of a Witch would have to be altered slightly for a film adaptation.

For this reason, Elphaba isn’t in the Son of a Witch, but Glinda does make a brief appearance at the end of the book.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image by: Universal Pictures