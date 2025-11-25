The Tab

This is what Wicked 3 will be about if another film is made, and I need it right now

Here’s the full plot

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

Wicked: For Good has finally been released and everyone is already wanting to know if there’s going to be a third film. A Wicked 3 hasn’t been confirmed, but this is what it would be about.

At the Brazil Wicked: For Good premiere, the Director Jon M. Chu was asked if he’s considering a spinoff. He said he’s “not” right now but “you never know”.

“As far as I know, this was always meant to be a two-movie experience. This is the end of an era, but you never know,” he added, as per Us Weekly.

The movies are based on the Wicked musical, which finishes at the end of For: Good, but there are actually eight books in the original series by Gregory Maguire.

The first book is Wicked, which has been split into two parts for the film. After that is Son of a Witch, which would provide the plot for a potential Wicked 3.

Credit: Universal Pictures

This is what Wicked 3 will be about, if there is another film after For Good

Son of a Witch, which was published 20 years after the original novel, in 2005, is about Elphaba and Fiyero’s son Liir. It’s set about 10 years after the events of Wicked.

The book begins when Liir is found almost dead. He is healed and taken on a quest by a woman called Candle to find his half-sister Nor, who was last seen in the Emerald City.

At this point, Oz is under dangerous new management after the Wizard’s exit, and the book shows a much darker side to the Oz world we see in Wicked. 

If there is a Wicked 3, we can assume it would follow the plot of Son of a Witch. However, there’s one problem. In Maguire’s book series, Elphaba does die.

The musical changed the story so that Elphaba fakes her death and survives, but this isn’t the original tale. So, Son of a Witch would have to be altered slightly for a film adaptation.

For this reason, Elphaba isn’t in the Son of a Witch, but Glinda does make a brief appearance at the end of the book.

Featured image by: Universal Pictures 

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
Here are the five things you should never do as a King’s student

Ananya Devgan

Because every KCL student deserves to suffer slightly less than the ones before them

After a storm evacuated the I’m A Celeb camp, here’s what the jungle roof actually covers

Hebe Hancock

Apparently they still get soaked

university of cambridge uk unis most income make most money

The 30 UK universities that make the most money, ranked by their eye-watering incomes

Claudia Cox

I did not expect the Uni of Hertfordshire to be up there?!

U1 bus pass not to be included in accomodation rent from next year

Phoebe Belle

The news comes as university face mounting financial pressures

How to do the Leeds Christmas Markets like a student

Erin Andrew

Festive season has hit Leeds as the Christmas markets returned on 21st November. Here’s your student guide of do’s and don’ts.

King’s College London officially ranks as 16th in the world for 2026 sustainability

Tatiana Aguiar Nunes

UCL placed 12 spots higher than King’s

woman dog killed crash

‘Dangerous’ speeding driver jailed after killing Cardiff student and her dog

Francesca Eke

Lucy Atkins has been described as ‘a force of nature who touched all she knew or met’

Imperial College London staff strike over ongoing pay dispute

Lucy Evanson

The University and College Union (UCU) has confirmed staff will be striking for at least four days

Why a Campbell’s Soup exec is being sued, after an explosive secret recording leaked

Hebe Hancock

His comments have gone viral

Student had sinister plea during rearrest, 11 years after stabbing friend 19 times for Slender Man

Kieran Galpin

Morgan Geyser was briefly on the run over the weekend

