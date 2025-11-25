Ariana Grande reveals the real reason the Grimmerie opens for Glinda in Wicked: For Good

6 hours ago

After watching Wicked: For Good, one of the biggest questions everyone has been left with is why does the Grimmerie open for Glinda? Ariana Grande has revealed the real reason.

In the final scenes, Elphaba fakes her death and Glinda is left to lead Oz. The first thing she does is declare all animals welcome again, and the scene then cuts to Elphaba and Fiyero leaving. After that, we see Elphaba’s book of spells, called the Grimmerie, magically open in front of Glinda’s eyes.

Previously, she wasn’t able to open or read it, because the Grimmerie can only be opened by a “true witch”. However, she finally can at the end of the film, and there’s one main reason why.

This is why the Grimmerie magically opens for Glinda in Wicked: For Good

The Grimmerie opens for Glinda at the end of Wicked: For Good because she earned it.

Speaking on the Shut Up Evan podcast, Ariana Grande said: “I love it so much because I do believe that her magic at the end is earned. I think in this film, she’s actually propelled into having a higher consciousness into not just sort of sitting with this fake facade.

“As each traumatic event takes place over the course of this film, it’s propelling her to her true goodness. You learn from trauma, you learn from grief. You have no choice. In the end the reward is that much greater, she does get her magic.”

Cynthia Erivo has explained that it also opens because Elphaba has finally entrusted Glinda with the book.

“I think Elphaba’s powers exist independent of the Grimmerie, and because she has certain powers, she’s able to read the Grimmerie. It’s like she and Grimmerie have an intrinsic relationship, and so the Grimmerie answers to her,” the actress told Today.

“But her leaving it behind and trusting it to Glinda essentially tells the Grimmerie, ‘You’re in new hands, trust this person’.”

Featured image by: Universal Pictures