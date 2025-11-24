The Tab
Right… What the hell is going on with Elphaba’s ‘sex cardigan’ in Wicked: For Good?

Nothing says getting frisky like a good ol’ chunky knit

Harrison Brocklehurst | Entertainment

There is one talking point in Wicked For Good that I never thought I would be discussing. That talking point is, of course, Elphaba and her sex cardigan. No you did not misread that, and if you have clicked without watching the film wondering what the hell I’m going on about then let me inform you this. Elphaba and Fiyero finally make good sweet love, famously as they sing one of act two’s better songs As Long As You’re Mine. In Wicked For Good, Elphaba take Fiyero to her treehouse hideaway and she takes off her usual tailored all black ensemble and gets into some lingerie with a big grey chunky knit the Internet has dubbed her sex cardigan.

Funnily enough, it’s not in the musical

When Elphaba arrives with Fiyero, it’s clear sexy tension is in the Oz air. The dulcet tones of As Long As You’re Mine start to stir and Elphaba changes out of her clothes. Whilst there is some potential for major phwoars with her all black lingerie, she undoes all that lingerie’s good will by putting on what we now know as the Elphaba sex cardigan – a new main character of Wicked: For Good the streets will never forget.

The cardigan itself is a grey murky mess full of holes and chunky disarray. It’s vile. It’s so hefty and warm looking it’s likely the least viable option one would choose to have a shag in – to put it bluntly. So why on earth is Elphaba swaddled in it in For Good – because now the Wicked sex cardigan is just a huge meme.

It’s likely this was chosen because of the film in general has been toned down greatly in terms of its adult themes in order for Wicked For Good to get its PG rating. This is a film with mass appeal and needed as many bums on seats as possible to secure its inevitable huge revenue. They basically needed to make As Long As You’re Mine toned down, with director Jon M Chu saying he wanted it less – ahem – horny.

The end result is the cardigan.

