The Tab

This major scene cut from the Wicked: For Good movie reveals Dorothy and Elphaba’s secret bond

I wish it made it into the film

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

Dorothy is barely in Wicked: For Good. We mostly see the back of her head and that dramatic finale when she “kills” Elphaba by pouring water on her. But in the Wicked book, they actually had a really wholesome interaction that makes the ending way more dramatic.

In the Wicked book, Dorothy and Elphaba share a really touching scene

In the original Wizard of Oz story, Dorothy is sent on a mission to kill the Wicked Witch of the West – our Elphaba. Dorothy takes Nessa’s shoes after she gets squashed by a house in a tornado, which obviously makes Elphaba super angry. But in the Wicked book, they share a vulnerable moment when Dorothy begs for her forgiveness and says she doesn’t even want to kill Elphaba.

Dorothy tells Elphaba that she never meant to kill Nessarose, says she’s sorry for everything that has happened since she landed in Oz,  and even tries to comfort the Wicked Witch. This scene is important, as it’s one of the only times in Wicked that someone besides Glinda and the Scarecrow shows kindness to Elphaba. It’s so different from the film, where we never get to see Dorothy as anything else other than the strange girl who killed Elphaba.

Elphaba tells Dorothy that this apology is too late – her little sister is dead now after all.

Dorothy is barely in Wicked: For Good

via Universal

Most Read

wicked for good ariana grande glinda magic

The actual reason Glinda can suddenly do magic in the ending of Wicked: For Good, spelled out

The I’m A Celeb 2025 camp has been EVACUATED and all the cast moved to safety

university of roehampton uk unis financial trouble

The 20 UK universities in the most financial trouble, based on their scary deficits

Throughout Wicked: For Good, we see Dorothy in the background of the story, but never her actual face. In the Wicked stage musical, the audience never even see her. When asked why he wanted to keep Dorothy out of the story, Wicked director Jon Chu explained his reasoning – and it makes sense.

“I didn’t want to step on who you think Dorothy is in whatever story that you came into this with,” he told People. “It is still Elphaba and Glinda’s journey, and she is a pawn in the middle of all of it.”

It would’ve been fun to get another emotional moment from Elphaba, and it makes her faking her own death at the end of the film even more powerful.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook

Featured image via Universal

More on: Book Film Wicked
Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles
Latest

Omg, it turns out Aitch had a secret girlfriend before heading into the I’m A Celeb jungle

Hebe Hancock

He kept that quiet

Here’s your definitive, student-approved guide to the best places to absolutely lose it on campus: Glasgow edition

Hannah Gross

Because sometimes the only thing more reliable than a Glasgow downpour is the mid-semester breakdown you’re trying to schedule between lectures.

The big names heading to Hillsborough next summer: Tramlines line-up revealed

Isobel O'Mahony

2026 is going to be a mad one

wicked glinda tin man scarecrow

Woah, does Glinda know who the Scarecrow and Tin Man really are? The Wicked director explains

Claudia Cox

Apparently Glinda and Boq had a whole DMC with their eyes

Wicked For Good Elphaba sex cardigan

Right… What the hell is going on with Elphaba’s ‘sex cardigan’ in Wicked: For Good?

Harrison Brocklehurst

Nothing says getting frisky like a good ol’ chunky knit

norwich murder

Man stabbed in Norwich named as UEA student as suspect in his 20s charged with murder

Francesca Eke

27-year-old Benjamin Katabana has been charged with murder and is due to appear at Norwich Magistrates’ Court

I watched all 30 parts of the viral Danish Deception TikTok story so you don’t have to

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s such a rollercoaster

Wicked For Good script

A bit of the Wicked script has leaked and people are fuming this scene wasn’t in the film

Harrison Brocklehurst

It apparently was filmed and then cut last minute

mafs uk 2025 cast including julia ruth and steven and bailey

Bailey dishes on where the MAFS cast stand with the villains Steven and Julia-Ruth now

Claudia Cox

Apparently there are ‘two sides’ to Steven

North London man charged after hiring imposter to take driving theory test

Nika Ozhelskaya

He admitted to the fraud charges filed against him after being prosecuted in August 2025

Omg, it turns out Aitch had a secret girlfriend before heading into the I’m A Celeb jungle

Hebe Hancock

He kept that quiet

Here’s your definitive, student-approved guide to the best places to absolutely lose it on campus: Glasgow edition

Hannah Gross

Because sometimes the only thing more reliable than a Glasgow downpour is the mid-semester breakdown you’re trying to schedule between lectures.

The big names heading to Hillsborough next summer: Tramlines line-up revealed

Isobel O'Mahony

2026 is going to be a mad one

wicked glinda tin man scarecrow

Woah, does Glinda know who the Scarecrow and Tin Man really are? The Wicked director explains

Claudia Cox

Apparently Glinda and Boq had a whole DMC with their eyes

Wicked For Good Elphaba sex cardigan

Right… What the hell is going on with Elphaba’s ‘sex cardigan’ in Wicked: For Good?

Harrison Brocklehurst

Nothing says getting frisky like a good ol’ chunky knit

norwich murder

Man stabbed in Norwich named as UEA student as suspect in his 20s charged with murder

Francesca Eke

27-year-old Benjamin Katabana has been charged with murder and is due to appear at Norwich Magistrates’ Court

I watched all 30 parts of the viral Danish Deception TikTok story so you don’t have to

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s such a rollercoaster

Wicked For Good script

A bit of the Wicked script has leaked and people are fuming this scene wasn’t in the film

Harrison Brocklehurst

It apparently was filmed and then cut last minute

mafs uk 2025 cast including julia ruth and steven and bailey

Bailey dishes on where the MAFS cast stand with the villains Steven and Julia-Ruth now

Claudia Cox

Apparently there are ‘two sides’ to Steven

North London man charged after hiring imposter to take driving theory test

Nika Ozhelskaya

He admitted to the fraud charges filed against him after being prosecuted in August 2025