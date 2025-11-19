Dorothy in Wicked: For Good is revealed as a really random actor – but there’s a deep reason

2 days ago

After years of speculation, a pretty unknown actor has been revealed as portraying Dorothy in both Wicked and Wicked: For Good. This might be surprising to some cinema-goers, but the cast have shared a meaningful reason behind this approach to Dorothy’s character.

Who plays Dorothy in Wicked and Wicked: For Good?

Dorothy did make a super brief cameo in the first Wicked movie, but no actor was credited. She features a bit more in Wicked: For Good.

Some fans had speculated a big celeb such as Olivia Rodrigo might land the role of Dorothy. Rumours swirled about last year that the teenage actor Alisha Weir, who starred in the 2022 film of Matilda: The Musical played Dorothy in the film. However, Dorothy isn’t being played by anyone famous, but a virtually unknown dancer and part-time pilates instructor.

Bethany Weaver is 30 years old, and from Surrey. She studied acting at Guildford School of Acting, and then dance and musical theatre at The Urdang Academy. She is an experienced theatre performer, who has appeared on West End stages three times. Bethany was part of the ensemble for productions of Oklahoma!, Rumi the Musical, Broken Wings the Musical and

Bethany teaches dance and pilates. She’s also choreographed shows, including the new musical play Asmahan.

Back in 2022, she actually posted a video of her singing The Wizard and I, and wrote: “Aggressively manifesting that one day I will be in Wicked!” That aged absolutely wonderfully.

Bethany is obviously an experienced dancer, but she’s not exactly as famous as the rest of the Wicked cast.

There’s a really important reason why Dorothy isn’t a famous actor

In the actual musical, the audience never sees Dorothy’s face. Glinda and Elphaba shout off-stage at her, then we see her shadow on a screen. The point is that Wicked is Elphaba and Glinda’s story, and to them she’s not a main character – she’s just kind of there.

There’s a very practical reason why Dorothy doesn’t appear on stage, too. So, the Wicked films are based on the stage show, which is (sort of) based on Gregory Maguire’s (fairly recent) novels. Although the original Oz books by L Frank Baum are in the public domain now, the famous 1939 film adaptation The Wizard of Oz still isn’t. That means the Wicked books, show and film can use elements of the OG The Wonderful Wizard of Oz book. But they have to be careful about using any visuals or plot points specific to the 1939 film, so they don’t infringe the copyright. So, if Dorothy were to appear in a Wicked show or film, she couldn’t look the same as the Judy Garland version of Dorothy in the 1939 film. You with me still?

Dorothy does feature a bit more in Wicked: For Good than she does in the second act of the stage show. But the film is loyal to the musical. We still never see her face. She’s barley on-screen for more than a minute.

The cast of Wicked and Wicked: For Good have explained why they chose to keep Dorothy’s role small and low-key in the film.

The director John M Chu told People: “I didn’t want to step on who you think Dorothy is in whatever story that you came into this with.” He sees Wicked as “till Elphaba and Glinda’s journey”, and Dorothy as “a pawn in the middle of it all.”

Cynthia Erivo explained in Empire: “I think that’s such a wonderful thing to do, because then everyone gets to keep the Dorothy that they know.”

So, you can still picture the Dorothy of your childhood (who, let’s be real, is probably Judy Garland) instead of a different new version, or Olivia Rodrigo or another big star.

Bethany Weaver’s dance background might have impacted the casting, as Dorothy does a lot more moving than talking in Wicked and Wicked: For Good.

