Wrapped Tesco Clubcard Unpacked 2025

How to get your Tesco Wrapped 2025 and see the meal deal you didn’t mean to buy so many times

Your lunch habits are about to be exposed

Suchismita Ghosh | News

It’s that time of year again. We’ve had Spotify Wrapped, Hinge Wrapped and even Life360 Wrapped, and now Tesco has decided to get involved too. Yes, Tesco Wrapped 2025 is here, and it’s ready to publicly shame your meal deal choices.

Officially called Tesco Clubcard Unpacked, this is Tesco’s version of Wrapped, showing you exactly what you’ve been spending your money on all year. And crucially, it reveals the meal deal combo you bought the most, which is why everyone’s been quietly posting theirs on Instagram Stories like it’s a personality trait.

Not Tesco exposing our lunch choices

If you’ve seen people sharing their “favourite sandwich”, “top snack”, or suspiciously high Monster Energy stats and wondered why you didn’t get one, don’t worry. Here’s exactly how Tesco Wrapped works, how to find it, and why you might not have it.

How to find your Tesco Wrapped 2025

Ka-ching!

Tesco Wrapped 2025 (aka Clubcard Unpacked) is a personalised recap of your year shopping at Tesco. It breaks down things like the departments you shopped in the most, your top products of the year, how many Clubcard points you collected, and the meal deal combo you kept going back to. It’s basically a data-driven reminder that you didn’t “just pop in for one thing”.

So, here’s how to find your Tesco Wrapped 2025:

  • Open the Tesco app and sign in
  • Look for the Clubcard Unpacked banner
  • Or log in online to your Tesco account or you can view it here

Your 2025 Unpacked is available from 6 January until 17 February 2026, so you’ve got a decent window to emotionally prepare.

Your Tesco Wrapped 2025 is based on shops and points collected between 1 January and 14 December 2025. Points are calculated in the same way as your quarterly Clubcard statement. Some categories are excluded, such as alcohol, tobacco, lottery, pharmacy items, and baby formula. So sadly, your red wine era won’t be reflected here.

Why you might not have Tesco Wrapped

If you can’t see your Wrapped, there are a few boxes you need to have ticked. To get Tesco Clubcard Unpacked, you must:

  • Be a Clubcard member with a valid email address
  • Be opted in to Clubcard communications
  • Have been issued at least £2.50 in Clubcard vouchers
  • Have shopped at Tesco at least once in the last 12 weeks (excluding fuel)

On top of that, as per the official website, Tesco only sends Unpacked to customers who receive an invite by email or via the app. So even if you qualify, you won’t see it unless you’ve been selected.

Also worth noting: If you converted any Clubcard vouchers into Virgin Atlantic Flying Club points during 2025, you won’t receive Unpacked at all.

Other than that, if you meet all the criteria, you should have a Tesco Clubcard Unpacked 2025.

